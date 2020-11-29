Bozeman businesses kicked off the post-Thanksgiving holiday shopping season this weekend with a toned down Small Business Saturday.
In the age of COVID-19, of course, nothing was typical: Signs reminding people to wear a face mask posted around Main Street mixed in with the typical advertisements for downtown shops, and inside stores, capacity was limited and customers gave each other wide berths.
Still, the mood was merry as people went about their holiday shopping.
Ryan Cassavaugh, a manager at the Great Rocky Mountain Toy Company, said they’ve run into few issues with customers pushing back against health rules.
“People have been really understanding of, ‘come in in a minute, we’re at full capacity’ those sorts of things, asking people to put their mask on,” Cassavaugh said. “We have not had as much pushback as I expected.”
Michal Madeline, a manager at Cactus Records, said people were coming into the store in periodic waves, which allowed customers to social distance.
“It’s a good day downtown in general,” Madeline said.
The past few months have been a roller coaster, Madeline said. The record store saw web sales spike after they set up their own online shop, doing local deliveries and curbside pickups combined with shipping across the country.
Support from Bozeman residents has been encouraging, Madeline said.
Downtown Bozeman assistant director Ellie Staley said a lot of local shops have dove into online sales amid the pandemic.
“I don’t think there’s any question that (business owners) are a group that is getting affected and not necessarily positively by the coronavirus and the policies and that sort of thing,” Staley said. “I think they’ve definitely recognized that and attacked that and done really the best they can do in the climate.”
Cosmica World Boutique owner Ana Macrae said the pandemic’s impact has been huge. Sales are low, Macrae said, and the uncertainty around when the things may return to some level of normalcy is testing.
Macrae, who has owned the store for 12 years, said she sends money home to family in Peru consistently, but keeping up with the bills has become difficult.
Macrae said she is hoping people will support local businesses during the holidays.
“I’m just hoping for the support of the community to keep my business open,” Macrae said.
Staley said they are trying to encourage people to treat every upcoming Saturday as a pseudo-small business Saturday. Staley also recommended spreading out holiday shopping as much as possible and starting earlier.
Cassavaugh recommended the same — for the toy store, he said, keeping a consistent inventory is a challenge as the pandemic continues to roil the supply chain.
Demand is being affected, too. Cassavaugh said they’ve seen a run on board games and puzzles since the pandemic started.
“We really are recommending people shop early just because every place is going to have trouble stocking this year,” Cassavaugh said.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607.