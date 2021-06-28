Get Poked for Caden, Bozeman’s largest blood drive, is planned for Tuesday as Bozeman faces a severe blood shortage.
The blood drive got started as a way for Caden Shrauger’s family and friends to give back after he received dozens of blood donations while battling cancer. Doctors diagnosed Caden with high-risk neuroblastoma in 2012 — he’s received 35 blood transfusions in four years.
Family friends have kept the tradition alive for a decade, with Caden and his mom, Pam Shrauger, staying involved in the drive.
The tenth annual Get Poked for Caden blood drive will take place at The Commons in Bozeman, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Walk-ins are welcome but appointments are encouraged. Appointments can be made online at donors.vitalant.org.
The nonprofit Vitalant, the exclusive blood provider to Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital, will collect blood at the drive.
The blood drive comes at a crucial time. Ahead of the Fourth of July weekend, Bozeman is facing a blood shortage, along with the rest of Montana.
The American Red Cross called the shortage “severe,” with both blood and platelet donors needed, especially type O donors.
Blood donations typically falter in the summer, according to Red Cross, but this year has seen a particular decline.
“As many Americans receive their vaccinations and resume summer activities after more than a year of limited interactions and travel, leading to lower donor turnout,” according to the Red Cross.
Still, more than 100 units of blood were collected and more than 30 people showed up to donate blood for the first time.
“One of the really cool things is that we seem to attract a lot of first time donors,” Pam Shrauger said. “People are drawn to donate because of his story, its really powerful still.”
With Caden’s birthday coming up this week, he’s been a cancer survivor for nine years. He’s celebrating his birthday with a family camping trip. In keeping with tradition, a prize will be given to every 13th donor — to mark Caden’s birthday.
“Coming off of COVID-19, we aren’t going too crazy. We’re kind of keeping it the same wonderful, festive ‘thanks for donating’ atmosphere,” Shrauger said.
After 10 years, there are no signs of stopping the annual tradition, she said.
“I don’t have any intentions of stopping at any point and as long as Caden is willing to be associated with it, and he loves it, we’ll continue to do it,” Shrauger said.
She said the blood drive has been one way to turn a bad situation into a net positive.
The American Red Cross has several blood drives upcoming in Bozeman and Belgrade in July. Appointments may be scheduled online at redcrossblood.org.
Donors who give blood between July 1 and 6 will be eligible to receive a Red Cross hat, while supplies last. From July 7 to 31, donors will receive a $10 gift card to Amazon, and a chance to win gas for a year.
Donors at drives administered by Vitalant can receive a T-shirt until July 6.
“There’s a blood shortage across the board,” Shrauger said. “We really have a critical shortage right now and would love to have people come out and experience Get Poked Caden.”
Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com