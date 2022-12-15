Let the news come to you

While many are getting ready for upcoming holidays, one in Bozeman has already begun.

The “12 Days of Bikemas” began on Dec. 13 and runs through Dec. 24. It encourages people to walk, bike or this year, ski, downtown in exchange for a chance to win prizes from local businesses. The event is put on by the city of Bozeman, the Downtown Bozeman Partnership and the Western Transportation Institute, which is part of Montana State University.

Candace Mastel, the city’s transportation demand management coordinator, said the goal is twofold: They hope the program will encourage people to go downtown and not clog up traffic while doing so.


Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com.

