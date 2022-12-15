While many are getting ready for upcoming holidays, one in Bozeman has already begun.
The “12 Days of Bikemas” began on Dec. 13 and runs through Dec. 24. It encourages people to walk, bike or this year, ski, downtown in exchange for a chance to win prizes from local businesses. The event is put on by the city of Bozeman, the Downtown Bozeman Partnership and the Western Transportation Institute, which is part of Montana State University.
Candace Mastel, the city’s transportation demand management coordinator, said the goal is twofold: They hope the program will encourage people to go downtown and not clog up traffic while doing so.
“It’s just a way to get people downtown at this wonderful time of the year, basically to help out local businesses, because sometimes locals don’t feel super comfortable going downtown,” Mastel said.
It’s the second year of the 12 Days of Bikemas, with one big difference — the weather.
Matt Madsen is a research associate at the Western Transportation Institute, where he works on the Go Gallatin Program. He said 13 people logged trips downtown on Dec. 13, and 14 did so on Dec. 14, despite snowy and cold weather both days.
“Last year, it was like 60 and sunny going into Christmas,” Madsen joked on Thursday. “So it was a lot easier to promote biking with the nice weather, and really, less snow on the streets.”
Madsen said they added walking as an option this year, noting how difficult it can be for people to bike through the snow and ice.
“Because it’s winter time, people are more likely to be in their car, so the 12 days of Bikemas is a way to encourage people to be out, walking or biking to get downtown,” Madsen said.
Ellie Staley, executive director of the Downtown Bozeman Partnership, said they are participating in the program to create a “fun atmosphere” around encouraging multi-modal transportation.
People can participate in the program through the Go Gallatin program at gogallatin.org. Riders, walkers or skiers can log one trip each day, Madsen said, and the only requirement beyond it being an active mode of transportation is that it is toward downtown.
Mastel noted that this program is one of many the city runs throughout the year with Go Gallatin to promote different transportation options.
“This is just like one piece of a local or county wide effort to get people out of their cars to experience active modes, and of course to reduce congestion and demand on our transportation system,” Mastel said.
