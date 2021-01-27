If you’ve been in downtown Bozeman for any length of time, there’s a good chance you’ve seen Buzzard’s work.
Buzzard, who goes by just Buzzard, paints the windows of stores downtown and chips ice off the sidewalks so people in wheelchairs or on walkers can maneuver onto the sidewalks. He usually gets paid for the window art, but chipping the ice is something he does for free so people who have mobility issues like him can use the sidewalks year-round.
Now, over 100 people have donated to a GoFundMe organized by downtown business owner Billy McWilliams to help clear some old debts of Buzzard’s and get his apartment ready for him to recover in after a recent bike accident led to hip surgery for the artist.
“Everybody knows his art in the windows,” said McWilliams, who owns the adult boutique Erotique and is a friend of Buzzard’s. “There’s a lot of love for Buzzard in downtown Bozeman. It felt like we needed to help him after his accident.”
The fundraiser has raised just over $5,000, which McWilliams said has been spent on things like new, safer fixtures for Buzzard’s apartment and a new bike for him after the last was wrecked in the accident, in addition to clearing up a few old debts.
“He’s just part of the fabric of downtown, he’s so positive and fun and wonderfully weird,” McWilliams said. “All of it is just to make his life comfortable and better. He brings people (together) in a unique way, through his art and through his cheer.”
And art is really what Buzzard is all about.
Buzzard has lived in Bozeman for about seven years. A lot of that time he was homeless, though in recent years he said the Human Resources Development Council has helped him get into an apartment, something he said changed his life.
“I could go in and walk barefoot and stretch my toes out and use my walker,” he said. That was a big deal to him, and he said it helped a lot with his mobility and mental health issues, though they can still present problems sometimes.
After moving here, he started painting windows for free or for food and employee discounts. But as he honed his craft, he said, he began being paid more regularly, even though it’s never been about the money for him.
“I wasn’t trying to make money on it, even though people would give me money,” Buzzard said.
Because Buzzard is essentially always doing art, he’s always improving.
“I’m constantly practicing and learning and improving in real time,” he said. “I used to put tape to make a straight line to go by, you know, but now I can just letter freehand, balance it as I go visually.”
He’s painted huge murals on the Main Street windows of Owenhouse Ace Hardware, symbols to show support for the LGBTQ+ and BIPOC communities, and recently, artistic reminders that masks are required for customers to shop in stores.
“There’s some people who have to do art, right? That’s him. He’s unhappy if he’s not doing art, he lives for it,” McWilliams said of Buzzard. “It’s great to see the community coming together for love, because that’s what he has, that’s who he is, it’s what he radiates.”
Buzzard said that he tells “almost everybody” he talks to that he loves them. He’s got so much of it he can’t hold it in, he said.
“I get so happy I can’t stand it sometimes,” Buzzard said. “Everybody has helped me, I can’t thank you enough.”
