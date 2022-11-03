Halloween jack-o-lanterns provide us with seeds, soups, and spooks, but a local composting group is reminding Bozeman of something else pumpkins can turn into — soil.
Following a volatile year for the pumpkin market, Bozeman saw a number of leftover pumpkins this fall, with one farm counting some 6,000 pounds in excess. Often, these leftover gourds find their way into a landfill — emitting methane, a potent greenhouse gas — but it doesn’t have to be that way.
On Saturday at Story Mill Park, local business Happy Trash Can Curbside Composting is hosting their sixth annual “Pumpkin Smash” to give all those extra pumpkins new life.
The event, which will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, is a fun way for Bozemanites to compost their jack-o-lanterns and Halloween gourds, reduce food waste, and benefit local agriculture.
Last year, the business said it composted 5,000 pounds of pumpkins from the event.
Tarps will be laid out at the park, so participants can smash their pumpkins to their heart’s content. People can stomp on them, use baseball bats, ice picks, or any of the other tools that will be available for optimal destruction.
“There’s no wrong way to smash,” said Ryan Green, who owns the Happy Trash Can business with his wife Adrienne Huckabone.
After the event, workers will collect the pumpkin remnants and bring them to the Happy Trash Can composting facility near the park.
From there, the remnants will be turned into compost and sold back to local farms and gardens, where it can be used to replenish nutrients in soil.
Every Halloween, 1.3 million pounds of pumpkins end up in a landfill, Green said — waste all generated from a single holiday.
Food waste takes a long time to decompose in a landfill and emits methane in the process, a greenhouse gas about 25 times more potent than carbon dioxide. All those methane emissions contribute to climate change, scientists say. Redirecting food waste to be composted instead can reduce those methane emissions.
“The pumpkin smash is a way to connect around the issue (of food waste) in a fun way that is accessible and approachable for the whole family,” Green said.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.