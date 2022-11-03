Let the news come to you

Halloween jack-o-lanterns provide us with seeds, soups, and spooks, but a local composting group is reminding Bozeman of something else pumpkins can turn into — soil.

Following a volatile year for the pumpkin market, Bozeman saw a number of leftover pumpkins this fall, with one farm counting some 6,000 pounds in excess. Often, these leftover gourds find their way into a landfill — emitting methane, a potent greenhouse gas — but it doesn’t have to be that way.

On Saturday at Story Mill Park, local business Happy Trash Can Curbside Composting is hosting their sixth annual “Pumpkin Smash” to give all those extra pumpkins new life.


Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

