Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

When you can drop names like Beyoncé and Jay-Z, you’ve definitely made it as a chef.

Rachel Vaughn, 54, has cooked all over the world for everyone from Hollywood stars to musicians to politicians in her time as a private chef. In 2021, though, she started to feel like something was missing.

At a gig in Palm Beach that spring, she said, “the people were so nice, but they were so out of touch it was jaw-dropping. I found myself standing there going, ‘What the hell am I doing here?’ And that was ‘21 before the Russians attacked Ukraine...I definitely stood there and was like, ‘OK, this is not satisfying. I’m not happy.’”


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Traci Rosenbaum covers education for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. You can reach her at 406-582-2633 or trosenbaum@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.