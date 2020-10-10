Deborah Hines retired from her 25-year career of promoting peace and fighting hunger on “just about every continent” this February, but her humanitarian mission hasn’t ended.
Shortly after she retired from the World Food Programme, the branch of the United Nations that deals with food assistance, Hines became the co-director of the Bozeman-based nonprofit South North Nexus. SNN convenes with international and regional organizations to address climate change, migration and social justice around the world.
Now Hines is celebrating the World Food Programme’s 2020 Nobel Peace Prize announced Friday morning. She was the agency’s country director for Colombia.
“I was shocked. I think we all were,” Hines said. “It’s really emotional, but it’s a well-deserved reward for a group of people that work under difficult circumstances.”
Hines grew up in Butte but went on to attend Bozeman High School and ski with the Bridger Ski Foundation. She launched her humanitarian career in Kenya, where she worked with local communities on sustainable forestry and clean energy projects. She attended graduate school at Duke University and did PhD-level work in natural resources economics.
Over a span of more than 30 years, Hines spent time working with the WFP, the World Bank, the Canadian government and the U.S. Agency for International Development on humanitarian projects.
She worked on issues related to climate change, natural resource management, food security and gender empowerment in Africa, Asia, the Middle East and Latin America.
Hines helped provide Venezuelan migrants and refugees with access to health care and food in Colombia. She helped ex-combatants in the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia reintegrate into civilian life. Before she retired, Hines was working with the UN on peace and reintegration agreements, she said.
“It’s not easy work, but it’s something that is desperately needed across the world to promote peace,” she said. “We see a world where peace is elusive.”
Hines said came back to Bozeman twice a year to visit her family. Even in Montana, hunger and food insecurity exists, she said.
“I think promoting peace at this time in the world is essential, and bringing attention to the fact that hunger exists in the world today is important,” she said.
The Norwegian Nobel Committee in Oslo Friday awarded the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize to the WFP for its efforts to fight hunger and improve conditions for people in areas facing conflict.
“The link between hunger and armed conflict is a vicious circle,” said Berit Reiss-Anderson, chairman of the committee. “War and conflict can cause food insecurity and hunger just as hunger and food insecurity can cause latent conflicts to flare up and trigger the use of violence.”
Hines said it’s in everybody’s interests to make sure all peoples’ basic needs are met. “We’re all starting to realize, a peaceful world is something that affects everyone,” she said.
