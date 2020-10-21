A Bozeman woman is accused of trying to kill a 6-year-old boy by giving him two pills of Ambien, a prescribed sedative that made the boy hallucinate and vomit.
Sharice Andersen, 49, is charged with felony attempted deliberate homicide. She appeared Wednesday in Gallatin County Justice Court before Judge Rick West who set her bail at $250,000.
On Monday around 10 p.m., a Gallatin County sheriff’s detective responded to a report of a possible poisoning on Naomi Rose Lane near Four Corners.
The boy was taken to Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital to be treated.
Police said in charging documents that Andersen admitted to police that she gave the boy two Ambien around 4 p.m. Ambien is a sedative used to treat insomnia and is not approved for use in children, according to drugs.com.
Police detained Andersen and took her to the hospital for a medical evaluation.
A man who lives with Andersen told police that at about 6:30 p.m. ,Andersen knocked on his door asking him for help. When he answered his door, he told police, Andersen walked back to her room and locked herself inside, telling him that “he couldn’t help her.”
He unlocked the door with a butter knife and found the boy on the floor with vomit on his shirt and it appeared that the boy was hallucinating, court documents say.
He said Andersen did not try to help the boy. Instead she complained about money issues and about the boy living with them, court documents say.
The man took the boy to his room where he changed his clothes and had him lay down. The boy left the room and again vomited.
He then called his sister for help, who lives in a different home, and had the boy get into the bathtub where he could continue vomiting.
When the woman got to the house, she told police, she found her brother and the boy in the bathtub.
The woman found Andersen in her room. She told police that Andersen’s room smelled of body odor and alcohol.
Andersen told the woman that the boy would be OK and that she had given him two pills of Ambien, court documents say. Andersen again complained to her about money issues and the living situation.
The woman told police that Andersen seemed drunk and possibly on medication. She said that had become common behavior for Andersen over the last two to three weeks, court documents say.
Andersen followed the woman to the bathroom where Andersen disrobed and got into the bathtub with the boy. The man left the bathroom and went to the front yard.
Andersen eventually got out of the bathtub and went back to her room. Andersen stayed there until law enforcement arrived.
The man and woman called 911 because of the severity of the boy’s symptoms.
On Tuesday, after Andersen was medically cleared, Andersen admitted to police that she consumed alcohol while taking Ambien but could not remember what happened after that.
Prosecutor Erin Murphy said she asked for a high bail in court on Wednesday because of the seriousness of the offense and the danger that Andersen poses.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.