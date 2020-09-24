A Bozeman woman is accused of punching and stabbing a man multiple times on different instances after the two were drinking and began arguing.
Talena Shoulderblade, 35, is charged with felony assault with a weapon. She appeared via video Wednesday in Gallatin County Justice Court before Judge Robert Quinn. Quinn set her bail at $15,000.
On Tuesday, Bozeman police responded to a report that Shoulderblade had stabbed a man in an RV on Wheat Drive, according to charging documents. Dispatch told police the man had left the RV and was waiting at the Super 8 Motel.
Shoulderblade, who was “extremely intoxicated,” denied that she stabbed or punch the man, according to charging documents.
An officer found the victim at the Super 8 with a wound on his left buttocks that had scabbed, leading the officer to think it was old, court documents say. The man also had a small cut and swelling on his face.
The man told police that Shoulderblade punched him several times in the face before he called 911 and eventually left her trailer where the two live.
He said Shoulderblade stabbed him in the butt two days prior, court documents say.
The man was taken by ambulance to a hospital. Police arrested Shoulderblade.
The man told police he and Shoulderblade had been in a relationship for eight years and there have been numerous incidents of physical violence during that time. He said Shoulderblade had also threatened him with a knife multiple times, court documents say.
The man told police that about three weeks prior he and Shoulderblade were drinking alcohol when she stabbed him in the forearm and leg with a steak knife. The man said he got rid of the knife Shoulderblade used that time.
He said that Shoulderblade stabbed him on Sunday in the buttocks with a steak knife after they were drinking and arguing, court documents say. Shoulderblade had asked him to leave the RV before the incident.
The man said Shoulderblade’s brother “bent up” the knife, and that it was likely still inside the RV. Shoulderblade’s brother told him he would kill him if he talked to the police about the incident, court documents say.
Police found a steak knife with a bent blade inside the RV that was consistent with the man’s description of the knife used to stab him, court documents say. Police also found two pairs of shorts — one had a hole in the buttocks region and the other was bloodstained.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.