Baker Christine Hrenya, owner of The Baker’s House, points out her cardamon buns to a customer at the Winter Farmers’ Market on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds. Beside her is Robin Patterson, the company’s “Chief Tasting Officer.” Patterson is the one who encouraged Hrenya to start a baking business.
An array of rainbow-colored eggs are for sale at Kira Jorosz’s booth at the Winter Farmers’ Market on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds. Jorosz owns Black Dog Farm in Livingston.
The Gallatin Valley Fairgrounds was bustling Saturday morning as about 30 Bozeman Winter Farmers’ Market vendors sold produce, meats, dairy, honey, mushrooms and baked goods to a revolving crowd of eager customers.
Among the vendors was Josh Chance of Chance Farm, who grows a wide array of vegetables on leased land off of Gooch Hill. Customers at his booth were treated to all kinds of leafy greens, beets, radishes, tomatoes, turnips and more.
“I try to do as much variety as I can in our climate,” said Chance, who returned to the Bozeman Winter Farmers Market this Saturday after a two year hiatus. “I do focus a lot on greens and tomatoes.”
Saturday’s winter market was the first of the 2022-2023 season, and market manager Carly Brief said its purpose is to give local farmers a chance to sell their produce in the offseason, since there aren’t a lot of spaces in town where they can do that year round.
Summer markets often invite arts and crafts vendors to share the space with local producers, but the organizers of the winter market try to prioritize farmers first, allowing people outside of that realm to trickle in afterward, according to Brief.
“Everyone loves this chance to be able to sell in the winter,” she said. “We have a nice range of produce, dairy, and we’ve got a lot of baked goods. Soon we’ll be getting a coffee vendor.”
Kohlby and Megan Langel of Pure Leaf Gardens sold their fresh microgreens at the market on Saturday. They have a commercial grow room in their Belgrade home, and they deliver their product to people on Fridays.
The microgreens are cut fresh, and they have a very long shelf life, according to Kohlby. “The fitness community loves them, the health community loves them. They’re the best bang for your buck as far as nutrients go,” he said.
The Langels have participated in various farmers markets throughout the region, including some in Bozeman, Manhattan and Three Forks. The winter market is one of the best, and the product stays fresh because it’s out of the sun, according to Kohlby.
Brief encouraged people to check out the Bozeman Winter Farmers Market website, and to stop by the Fairgrounds as the events occur on select Saturdays through May 27. She also invited people to apply to be vendors.
