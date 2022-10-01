Let the news come to you

The Gallatin Valley Fairgrounds was bustling Saturday morning as about 30 Bozeman Winter Farmers’ Market vendors sold produce, meats, dairy, honey, mushrooms and baked goods to a revolving crowd of eager customers.

Among the vendors was Josh Chance of Chance Farm, who grows a wide array of vegetables on leased land off of Gooch Hill. Customers at his booth were treated to all kinds of leafy greens, beets, radishes, tomatoes, turnips and more.

“I try to do as much variety as I can in our climate,” said Chance, who returned to the Bozeman Winter Farmers Market this Saturday after a two year hiatus. “I do focus a lot on greens and tomatoes.”

Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.

