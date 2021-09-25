Bozeman Winter Farmers Market
The first Bozeman Winter Farmers Market was held on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Gallatin County Fairgrounds Exhibit Building 1. The market will be held there on Saturdays intermittently through May 2022, according to the schedule posted by organizers.

 By Helena Dore Chronicle Staff Writer

New and returning vendors brought locally grown produce, dairy products, preserves, honey, baked goods, meats and crafts to the Gallatin County Fairgrounds on Saturday morning.

Shoppers at the first Bozeman Winter Farmers Market of the fall and winter season cruised past the stands, carrying crates and tote bags.

Last season, amid the first wave of COVID-19, around half of the winter farmers markets were held at the Emerson Center for the Arts and Culture while the other half went on at the Fairgrounds, market manager Rylie Neely said.

This season, all the markets will be held at the fairgrounds, she said. They are set for intermittent dates until next year in late May.

Matt and Jacy Rothschiller, the owners of Gallatin Valley Botanical at Rocky Creek Farm, started the winter farmers market 10 years ago to establish a place where Montana farmers, ranchers and artisans could sell produce in the fall and winter, according to Neely.

Since then, the market has grown. Most of the producers come from the greater Bozeman and Belgrade area, she said.

Devin Beck, the greenhouse manager at the Amaltheia Organic Dairy farm out of Belgrade, spent Saturday morning selling organic vegetables, herbs and goat cheeses to a steady stream of customers.

She likes that the winter market is farmer-focused and managers always make an effort to include smaller farms. Amaltheia has been a returning vendor for several years, she said.

“(Buying locally grown food) is good for the local economy and is sustainable for the environment,” Beck said. “(Locally grown food) is better than something that’s been shipped 1,000 miles. It tastes better.”

Bozeman Winter Farmers Market
Ben Deuling of SporeAttic sells gourmet mushrooms and grow kits to customers at the first Bozeman Winter Farmers Market of 2021 and 2022 on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Deuling launched his business at the farmers market last Halloween, he said.

Ben Deuling of SporeAttic sold gourmet mushrooms of all varieties on Saturday — from “fuzzy, seafood-like” lion’s mane to king trumpets. He grows the mushrooms himself, but also sells grow kits so people can produce them on their own.

This fall is Deuling’s second as a vendor at the winter farmers market. He officially launched his business at the winter market on Halloween last fall.

Buying locally grown food isn’t just about people getting nutritious products, Deuling said. For him, it’s also about giving people like him a chance to work a job they are actually passionate about.

After he moved to Bozeman in 2015, Deuling decided to “take a leap of faith” and drop out of graduate school at Montana State University so he could pursue his mushroom-growing business.

The support he’s gotten from the community in Bozeman has been incredible, he said.

