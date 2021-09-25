Bozeman Winter Farmers Market launches Saturday with mushrooms, cheeses and more By Helena Dore Chronicle Staff Writer Helena Dore Author email Sep 25, 2021 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now The first Bozeman Winter Farmers Market was held on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Gallatin County Fairgrounds Exhibit Building 1. The market will be held there on Saturdays intermittently through May 2022, according to the schedule posted by organizers. By Helena Dore Chronicle Staff Writer Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save New and returning vendors brought locally grown produce, dairy products, preserves, honey, baked goods, meats and crafts to the Gallatin County Fairgrounds on Saturday morning.Shoppers at the first Bozeman Winter Farmers Market of the fall and winter season cruised past the stands, carrying crates and tote bags.Last season, amid the first wave of COVID-19, around half of the winter farmers markets were held at the Emerson Center for the Arts and Culture while the other half went on at the Fairgrounds, market manager Rylie Neely said. This season, all the markets will be held at the fairgrounds, she said. They are set for intermittent dates until next year in late May.Matt and Jacy Rothschiller, the owners of Gallatin Valley Botanical at Rocky Creek Farm, started the winter farmers market 10 years ago to establish a place where Montana farmers, ranchers and artisans could sell produce in the fall and winter, according to Neely.Since then, the market has grown. Most of the producers come from the greater Bozeman and Belgrade area, she said.Devin Beck, the greenhouse manager at the Amaltheia Organic Dairy farm out of Belgrade, spent Saturday morning selling organic vegetables, herbs and goat cheeses to a steady stream of customers.She likes that the winter market is farmer-focused and managers always make an effort to include smaller farms. Amaltheia has been a returning vendor for several years, she said. “(Buying locally grown food) is good for the local economy and is sustainable for the environment,” Beck said. “(Locally grown food) is better than something that’s been shipped 1,000 miles. It tastes better.” Buy Now Ben Deuling of SporeAttic sells gourmet mushrooms and grow kits to customers at the first Bozeman Winter Farmers Market of 2021 and 2022 on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Deuling launched his business at the farmers market last Halloween, he said. By Helena Dore Chronicle Staff Writer Ben Deuling of SporeAttic sold gourmet mushrooms of all varieties on Saturday — from “fuzzy, seafood-like” lion’s mane to king trumpets. He grows the mushrooms himself, but also sells grow kits so people can produce them on their own.This fall is Deuling’s second as a vendor at the winter farmers market. He officially launched his business at the winter market on Halloween last fall.Buying locally grown food isn’t just about people getting nutritious products, Deuling said. For him, it’s also about giving people like him a chance to work a job they are actually passionate about.After he moved to Bozeman in 2015, Deuling decided to “take a leap of faith” and drop out of graduate school at Montana State University so he could pursue his mushroom-growing business.The support he’s gotten from the community in Bozeman has been incredible, he said. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ben Deuling Farmer Commerce Economics Agriculture Food Market Rylie Neely Winter Matt Vendor Helena Dore Helena is the Environmental Reporter for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Author email Follow Helena Dore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next News Bozeman Winter Farmers Market launches Saturday with mushrooms, cheeses and more 8 hrs ago Business Bozeman's Ellen Theatre ready to reopen after pandemic-induced hiatus, facelift 13 hrs ago City Climate strike draws Bozeman high schoolers, local leaders Sep 24, 2021 Coronavirus Gallatin County data shows fewer COVID-19 cases in schools requiring masks Sep 24, 2021 Coronavirus Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot clinic scheduled next week in Bozeman Sep 24, 2021 Business State: Road to marijuana legalization rocky, but remains on schedule Sep 24, 2021 What to read next News Bozeman Winter Farmers Market launches Saturday with mushrooms, cheeses and more Business Bozeman's Ellen Theatre ready to reopen after pandemic-induced hiatus, facelift City Climate strike draws Bozeman high schoolers, local leaders Coronavirus Gallatin County data shows fewer COVID-19 cases in schools requiring masks Coronavirus Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot clinic scheduled next week in Bozeman Business State: Road to marijuana legalization rocky, but remains on schedule Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Corporate taxes a misguided way to raise revenue Posted: Sep. 25, 2021 Letter to the editor: Montana's wolves need more stringent protection Posted: Sep. 25, 2021 State: Road to marijuana legalization rocky, but remains on schedule Posted: Sep. 24, 2021 HRDC's new food truck combating food insecurity in Gallatin County Posted: Sep. 23, 2021 Potential development near Rose Park in the pipeline Posted: Sep. 23, 2021