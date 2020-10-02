Another round of farmers markets are set to kick off in Bozeman this Saturday, with vendors preparing to sell locally sourced foods in a new, COVID-19 adapted environment.
The Bozeman Winter Farmers Market is picking up where the Gallatin Valley Farmers Market left off three weeks ago — at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds. In past years, the winter markets have taken place at the Emerson Cultural Center.
The fall markets are set for Exhibit Building 1 of the fairgrounds on select Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The last fall market is scheduled for Dec. 19.
Amanda Garant, Bozeman Winter Farmers Market manager, said she changed the venue because the Emerson Ballroom was too small. The larger space will allow customers and vendors to spread out, she said.
All customers are required to wear masks, and they won’t be permitted to eat or drink indoors. Hand sanitizer will be available at entrances, exits and at booths, and surfaces will be wiped down frequently, Garant said.
Vendors will be spaced out and grouped into sections based on the kind of products they’re selling. They’re expected to follow a checklist guiding sanitation, customer interactions and market best practices.
If lots of customers show up, Garant said organizers are prepared to limit the number of people entering. She hopes the changes will increase shopping efficiency and discourage customers from wandering around.
She’s been regularly contacting local health officials to make sure the market complies with all county guidelines.
“We are really standing on the shoulders of folks that run the summer farmers’ markets. They did so much work at the beginning of the season to make a market that was safe,” she said.
Garant is tentatively planning for another round of spring markets from Jan. 9 to May 1 at the Emerson Cultural Center. However, much depends on the state of the pandemic.
“We’re just playing it by ear,” she said.
Garant urged people planning to attend the market in the fall or spring to follow its social media or regularly check its website for updates.
Usually the market hosts 35 to 40 vendors, but this year there will only be 20, she said. Most are returning, but a few are new to the market. New businesses include Uncommon Beef, the Ridgeline Spice Company and SporeAttic.
Uncommon Beef sells grass fed beef and bone broth, the Ridgeline Spice Company sells meat seasonings and SporeAttic sells gourmet mushrooms.
Garant said having a “full circuit” of local markets year round is important for farmers, ranchers and other vendors who rely on the markets to sell their products directly to customers.
“It’s important for folks to know we’re not a craft fair,” Garant said. “We prioritize food products from small business owners, ranchers and farmers who are producing local food and providing customers with an opportunity to buy that food.”
The Bozeman Winter Farmers’ Market also helps people enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, as it doubles up to $20 of SNAP dollars so recipients can buy fresh food.
“Food equity is a really important part of our market and a really big part of why we decided to move forward,” Garant said. “It’s a way for lower income individuals to access higher quality food.”
