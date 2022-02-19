A record-high number of people are seeking out the city’s warming center services this winter.
While the high point for last winter was 55 people staying in the Warming Center on Wheat Drive overnight, this year the high point has been 75 people, Human Resources Development Council staff said.
There is one caveat — last year some people were staying in motel rooms paid for by COVID relief funds, HRDC Housing Department Director Brian Guyer said. But it’s clear the number of people struggling with homelessness in Bozeman is growing as the region struggles with an ever-worsening housing crisis, Guyer said.
“Numbers are higher than they’ve ever been,” Guyer said. “Those (numbers) are just those coming into the Warming Center … For every one person coming into the Warming Center there’s two or three staying outside.”
The Livingston center is also seeing higher numbers of people seeking shelter, Guyer said. Where last winter the average was around five to eight people per night, this winter the average is between 10 and 12 people.
Guyer noted that more people are sleeping in their RVs, campers or cars in Bozeman — a trend that became increasingly apparent in 2021. The relatively mild winter has meant more people are choosing to spend the night in their vehicles, Guyer said.
“There’s a direct line between how cold it is and how many people decide to stay in their cars versus coming into congregate shelter,” Guyer said. “The weather has been pretty forgiving for people experiencing homelessness.”
Guyer said HRDC staff is still working with the outreach program, which is a partnership with the city, to talk with people who are homeless. This winter Guyer said they are talking to people living in their cars about the dangers of using propane heaters and giving out carbon monoxide detectors.
For the first time this winter the Warming Center is open during the day, Sunday through Thursday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., with services like laundry, showers, peer support groups and housing navigators available.
More people make use of the day hours, Guyer said, with upwards of 80 people coming in some days, including some who are spending the night in their vehicles.
Jenna Huey, the emergency services shelter manager for HRDC, said the daytime hours have been helpful for people.
“Folks have a place other than the library to get access to services, because oftentimes libraries become de facto drop-in centers and day centers,” Huey said.
The Warming Center can be overwhelming for some at night, Huey noted, so the daytime hours allow for them to talk to people who might be uncomfortable in a crowded shelter setting.
“The core of all of our services at the Warming Center and the emergency shelter services is to build rapport, which then builds trust, which then builds steps for folks to access permanent solutions,” Huey said.
Huey both emphasized the Warming Center operates on community support, including in-kind donations of winter jackets, boots and other gear Huey said.