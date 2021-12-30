Bozeman Warming Center opening during weekend days as temps dip below zero By Juliana Sukut Chronicle Staff Writer Juliana Sukut Business and Health Reporter Author twitter Author email Dec 30, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Rows of beds sit ready at the Warming Center on Oct. 19. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. The Bozeman Warming Center has declared a "code blue" and plans to open during the day on Friday and Saturday as temperatures into the weekend dip be well below freezing.Declaring "code blue" allows the center to it expand hours and availability, said Brian Guyer, the Human Resources Development Council housing director.The Warming Center will expand its hours to open during the day on Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during its otherwise normal closure. Day services are typically Sunday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. "We want to make sure anybody who wants to come out of the cold has a safe place to do so," Guyer said.The overnight shelter will remain open nightly from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. The center closes between 7 and 9 a.m. to clean from the overnight services.The forecast for Friday and Saturday predicts cold. The National Weather Service is predicting Friday could see a high of nine degrees with wind chill below minus 10 degrees and a chance of snow.Overnight Friday could be as cold as minus 20 degrees. New Year’s Day may be marginally warmer, with a high predicted at 16 degrees.Guyer said the Warming Center enacts a “code blue” when temperatures dip below 10 degrees — that’s typically two or three times a year.If temperatures remain below 10 degrees by next weekend, Guyer said HRDC will reevaluate if it needs to keep the Warming Center open during the day on Friday and Saturday. Montanans are familiar with cold snaps, but for people experiencing homelessness, staying in cars or RVs, being in the cold can quickly turn deadly, Guyer said.“It’s a grim statistic, but it’s real, last year we had seven people who passed away due to exposure,” Guyer said. “We don’t want to repeat that this year.”With colder weather, Guyer always anticipates seeing more people use the facility. Since opening in November, the warming center has already seen an increase in use. Its capacity was expanded this year to accommodate 120 people.Its busiest night so far has been 62 people, which beat out last year’s busiest night which served 55 people.“The number of people in RVs, in cars and in public streets is higher than ever,” Guyer said.Staffing the warming center for two extra days, which requires a minimum of two staff members at all times, can be difficult for the nonprofit, Guyer said.“Those extra shifts make a tight budget even tighter,” Guyer said. “This is also an appeal to the community. We’re looking to the community to help us get through these cold months.”Donations to the warming center can be made online through the HRDC at https://thehrdc.org/donate/. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com 