Bozeman will greet Election Day with fresh snow on the ground, according to the National Weather Service.

Snow expected to fall through Monday night is expected to lull Tuesday morning, but pick up again Tuesday night, said Cody Moldan, meteorologist for the National Weather Service out of Great Falls.

An additional one to two inches of snow could fall Tuesday night through Wednesday, Moldan said. The Gallatin and Madison ranges could see six to twelve inches from the storm, and the Bridgers are forecast to get around six.


Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

