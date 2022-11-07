Bozeman will greet Election Day with fresh snow on the ground, according to the National Weather Service.
Snow expected to fall through Monday night is expected to lull Tuesday morning, but pick up again Tuesday night, said Cody Moldan, meteorologist for the National Weather Service out of Great Falls.
An additional one to two inches of snow could fall Tuesday night through Wednesday, Moldan said. The Gallatin and Madison ranges could see six to twelve inches from the storm, and the Bridgers are forecast to get around six.
The snow forecast comes with a slew of winter storm warnings across the state, cautioning drivers of slippery, hazardous conditions and reduced visibility through Wednesday. The storm is widespread and will impact some two-thirds of the state, Moldan said.
Bozeman is under a winter weather advisory until Wednesday at 9 p.m.
Voters traveling to the polls on Tuesday should exercise basic winter driving precautions, Moldan said.
In the Gallatin Valley, while the snow will impact driving slightly, it’s not the kind of weather that will make travel impossible, Moldan said.
“It’s a nuisance snow,” Moldan said. “That’s generally more of an inconvenience than anything.”
Roads Tuesday will be slippery. Motorists should budget extra travel time to get to their destination, and stay a safe following distance from other cars.
Drivers should also turn on their headlights for extra visibility, and in general, just drive slower in winter conditions, Moldan said.
Low temperatures will also accompany the snow, with the high on Tuesday at 23 degrees and Tuesday night temperatures in the single digits.
The snow may let up this week, but the low temperatures are expected to persist. High temperatures aren’t expected to top 30 degrees in Bozeman until Saturday and Sunday, which both have a forecasted high of 31.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.