Local racial justice advocates are planning a vigil to honor Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old medical worker who was shot and killed by Louisville police during a police raid this March.
The vigil is scheduled for Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Bogert Park Pavilion.
All participants are required to wear masks, and social distancing will be encouraged. Organizers have asked people who are sick, caring for a sick person or awaiting COVID-19 test results to stay home.
Speakers at the vigil will discuss police brutality and lead songs, said Emily LaShelle, a spokesperson for Bozeman United for Racial Justice (BURJ), the group organizing the event. Vigil organizers had an altar built for Taylor that will be placed somewhere in town after the ceremony, according to LaShelle. Demonstrators will have the opportunity to place objects on the altar.
LaShelle said organizers got permission from the fire department to light candles.
BURJ was the group behind rallies that drew thousands this summer.
Taylor was shot and killed by Louisville police on March 13 after they entered her home in the middle of the night on a “no-knock” warrant. Taylor was sleeping when the raid occurred.
Of the three officers involved in the raid, one was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment. He faces up to 15 years in prison. The other officers faced no charges.
“We are furious at the injustice of this system that murdered and could not bring Breonna Taylor justice,” organizers of Saturday’s vigil wrote in a news release.
Saturday’s event will honor Taylor “and the countless other BIPOC who have lost their lives for no reason other than walking, sleeping and existing,” BURJ members wrote in a Facebook post.
BURJ’s local initiatives have included defunding police, adding African and African American history classes to Montana State University’s curriculum and lowering a Black defendant’s bail. The movement to defund police has generated controversy.
Gallatin County Republicans and Gallatin County Republican Women organized a “Defend the Police” car rally this summer to build support for local police officers. Rally-goers were met by counter protests from people unaffiliated with BURJ.
LaShelle said defunding the police is not about abolishing police, but redirecting some police funding to social services. Around 8% of the city’s total budget goes toward funding police.
“We want that money to be put into public services that keep people safe,” she said. “When crime happens, we want to have practices that don’t add harm.”
Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.