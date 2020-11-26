City staff retooled parts of Bozeman’s draft climate plan to include more direct language on how the city will work with NorthWestern Energy in reaching its emission reduction targets.
Three of the five major revisions to the plan presented to the city commission this month relate to the city’s renewable energy goals, many of which hinge on action from NorthWestern Energy. City sustainability program manager Natalie Meyer said much of the feedback they received about the plan concerned the city’s reliance on the utility to reach the plan’s goals, which include a 26% reduction in emissions by 2025, 100% net clean electricity by 2030 and complete carbon neutrality by 2050.
A key portion of the plan is developing a green tariff program with NorthWestern Energy, which would allow customers to swap their energy usage to non-carbon producing sources, resulting in new renewable sources being added to the utility’s portfolio.
NorthWestern Energy is an unavoidable partner in the city’s climate plan, city manager Jeff Mihelich said during the meeting.
“I’d say they have to be a partner. Are they lockstep with us? No. Could they be a better partner? Yep, I think they could,” Mihelich said. “I think we’re a little ahead of them in our desire to push the envelope in some of these areas.”
The major revisions include addressing NorthWestern Energy’s use of “carbon intensity” reductions in their renewable energy goals, rather than direct carbon emissions.
Environmentalists take issue with the use of the phrase carbon intensity because it’s not as direct as measures of carbon emissions, meaning it would be possible for a utility’s carbon intensity to decrease while emissions stay steady or increase if their entire energy portfolio expands.
The city removed language in the draft plan stating the city should “support NorthWestern Energy to meet and surpass their 2045 goal to reduce the carbon intensity of their generation by 71%” and replaced it with a measure stating the city should “strongly encourage NorthWestern Energy to meet Bozeman’s goal of 100% net clean electricity by 2030.”
The revision, according to a staff memo, acknowledges that NorthWestern Energy’s emissions goals don’t align with the city’s goals.
“We don’t want to endorse NorthWestern Energy’s carbon emissions goal, but we would encourage them to come up with an absolute emissions reduction goal,” Meyer said.
The revisions also include more clearly stating that a subscriber-based green tariff program still needs to be developed, and that the city should explore options in pursuing its own pathway to achieve 100% net clean electricity and carbon neutrality.
Meyer proposed the plan should advocate for working with other cities on getting legislative approval for a community-wide renewable energy program or community choice aggregation, which would allow municipalities to get power from a different supplier.
Bozeman is also working with other Montana cities on the subscriber-based green tariff proposal. They recently put out a joint request for proposals with Missoula and Helena to find a consultant who can help develop a green tariff program with NorthWestern Energy.
During last week’s meeting, Mihelich said Bozeman could become a leader in advocating for climate action.
“We can absolutely lead by example, and I would argue that we can take some other communities in Montana and drag them along with us and actually be a leader in this space,” Mihelich.
Other major revisions to the draft plan include adding measures addressing the need for sustainable funding for bike and pedestrian infrastructure and promoting and fortifying a local food system.
During the meeting, city commissioners offered feedback on the plan, which is scheduled to come back for a vote in late December. Commissioners suggested reassessing the plan’s benchmarks and how often it will be reevaluated.
Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham suggested the city add a provision stating they will work with other municipalities to encourage NorthWestern Energy to overhaul their “corporate philosophy” to recognize “the urgent need to shift to renewable energy sources in order to safeguard the long-term health and well-being of their customers.”
“Our ability to meet any of the stated goals is dependent upon a rapid transition to renewable energy by the utility, and there is unfortunately no current indication that NorthWestern Energy attempts to make such a transition in a time frame that would meet our goals,” Cunningham said.
Meyer said the revised plan is scheduled to be released to the public on Dec. 4.
