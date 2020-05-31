Cheers filled the sidewalks along Main Street as approximately 2,000 protesters marched peacefully from Bogert Park to the Gallatin County Courthouse Sunday afternoon, carrying signs with slogans including “Freedom from Police,” “Say their Names” and “Support Black Bozeman.”
At the conclusion of the march, the protesters filled the courthouse lawn, the lawn across the street and the sidewalks at least two blocks down Main Street as honking cars passed by.
“This is the biggest action I’ve ever seen in Bozeman in my whole life,” said Benjamin Finegan, a member of the Montana Racial Equity Project who spoke at the rally.
At Bogert Park, volunteers wearing color-coded armbands handed out face masks to those in the crowd who didn’t have them and stood by to deescalate potentially dangerous situations. They also made sure attendees held appropriate signs, and ran a water and hand sanitizer station. The crowd was encouraged not to interact with police, and to instead report problems to police liaisons.
Before the march, media coordinator Colleen Schmidt said she was nervous about how it would go, and whether the crowd would encounter counter protesters. "A lot of people maybe don't agree or aren't aware," she said.
Schmidt said organizing the event was a massive effort that took the last several days. "People been working around the clock to train and deescalate," she said. "If there's any violence, it's not us."
Bozeman Police Chief Steve Crawford said it appears the march and rally was conducted safely and without incident. No counter protesters appeared to attend. Crawford said police consulted with event organizers and stationed some officers along the march to keep people safe.
Protests against police violence have erupted nationwide, many of which have turned violent. The National Guard has been activated in 17 states, and in many cities across the country, curfews have been initiated.
Bozeman's march and rally was organized by the Montana State University Black Student Union and the Montana Racial Equity Project in response to the death of George Floyd. Floyd died Monday after a Minneapolis police officer, who has since been fired and charged with third-degree murder, placed him in a knee-to-neck chokehold for more than eight minutes.
“[Sean] Reed, [Tony] McDade, [Ahmaud] Arbery, [Breonna] Tyler, and [George] Floyd are just the most recent, visible victims of racial violence in a long list of injustices that go back to the founding of this country on stolen land, built by people stolen from their own lands,” states an advisory from protest organizers. “We march for freedom. The freedom to walk Bozeman’s streets and trails without fear. The freedom to drive without being pulled over for no good reason, and to be able to come home safe to our families if we do get pulled over.”
This story will be updated.
