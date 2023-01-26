Bozeman is set to end January with fresh snow and a renewed cold snap, meteorologists said Thursday.
Snow was forecast to start Thursday afternoon and fall through Sunday, with the Gallatin Valley predicted to see accumulations from six inches to a foot.
The surrounding mountains could see over a foot to two feet, with more snow accumulating in the northern ranges like the Bridgers.
There will be a winter storm warning in place from early Friday morning to Saturday night, said Cody Moldan, lead meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Great Falls.
Especially on Friday night, roads will be deceptively slippery, Moldan said. Drivers should be aware of icy conditions, and not be fooled if they don’t see much snow on the roads, he added.
Still, there will be more snow on the roads than there has been lately. Moldan said this January has been fairly dry and cool — but the predicted storm is supposed to bring more snow than the valley has seen all month.
“People should prepare for a return to winter conditions,” Moldan said. “That means driving slow and exercising caution on roads.”
The storm will also bring a cold snap to the valley, with subzero temperatures forecast through Monday.
Temperatures are expected to drop from 10 degrees on Friday night to minus 11 on Saturday night, minus 25 on Sunday night, and minus 13 on Monday.
The National Weather Service predicted a 95% chance that the high temperature Sunday will be subzero, and 85% chance of a subzero high Monday, Moldan said.
There will also be a light wind chill, which increases the frostbite risk on exposed skin, Moldan said.
People should make sure to cover up entirely before going outside and be aware of the risk for frostbite or hypothermia, he added.
Moldan also recommended people prepare an emergency kit with some food, water, and extra warm clothes for their vehicles.
With such low temperatures, there’s always a chance for ice jams to cause minor flooding along rivers, he added.
Compared to other Januarys, this coming week will see temperatures 10 to 15 degrees below what they normally are this time of year, Moldan said.
The weather will start to warm up Tuesday, but is still set to remain below freezing throughout the week.
