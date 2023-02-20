Let the news come to you

Bozeman is set to see fresh powder and subzero temperatures again this week, according to forecasters with the National Weather Service.

The snow is forecasted to pick up on Tuesday, with the bulk of precipitation starting in the afternoon and slowing down on Wednesday evening.

The Bozeman area will see around 2 to 4 inches of snow this week, while the surrounding mountain ranges could get about a foot, said Jim Bruda, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Great Falls.


Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

