Bozeman is set to see fresh powder and subzero temperatures again this week, according to forecasters with the National Weather Service.
The snow is forecasted to pick up on Tuesday, with the bulk of precipitation starting in the afternoon and slowing down on Wednesday evening.
The Bozeman area will see around 2 to 4 inches of snow this week, while the surrounding mountain ranges could get about a foot, said Jim Bruda, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Great Falls.
Tuesday will be the biggest day for precipitation, he added.
The neighboring mountains are under a winter storm warning for Tuesday and Wednesday, Bruda said. Bozeman itself will be under a winter weather advisory during the same time.
The snowstorm will also come alongside harsh, sub-zero temperatures through the week that could drop as low as minus 20.
Late Tuesday afternoon, temperatures are set to drop fast, and people should be prepared, Bruda said, adding it will be about a 60-degree drop from the warmer weather Monday and last week.
The main safety hazard to keep in mind this week is frostbite, Bruda said. With temperatures this cold, frostbite can happen to exposed skin within a matter of minutes.
Tuesday is forecasted to start with a high of 39 degrees, but temperatures will fall to around minus-5 that night.
On Wednesday, the expected high is just 1 degree and temperatures could get as cold as minus 15 at night.
Thursday conditions are similar, with the low forecast at minus 13. Friday’s low is forecast around six degrees.
Things will start to warm up over the weekend, but it will be gradual and temperatures will still likely be below freezing, Bruda said.
The winter weather this week is part of a larger weather system of cold Arctic air that’s been gradually moving southeast from Canada, Bruda said.
Much of the country is forecast to get large amounts of snow this week, with the storm first moving through Idaho, Montana and Wyoming.
An avalanche warning was in effect Monday for the Bridger Range and the mountains around Cooke City, according to the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center. Avalanche danger was considerable in the Gallatin and Madison ranges. Avalanche danger was listed as moderate in the Lionhead area outside of West Yellowstone.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.