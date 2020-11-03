Hundreds of trees killed by last October’s cold temperatures will be removed by the city in the coming months.
After extremely cold temperatures hit Bozeman in early October 2019, city forestry division manager Alex Nordquest said they noticed this spring that a lot of trees in the city were not “leafing out,” when they normally should have started budding. They continued monitoring the trees through the summer, Nordquest said, and a few started budding late in July and August.
But 900 trees in Bozeman’s parks and boulevards are dead and will need to be removed, Nordquest said.
“We had temperatures at or below zero and at that time of year that’s really too early,” Nordquest said. “It’s pretty atypical. We might have snow or something early in the year like that but to have extended cold temperatures in early October is pretty unusual.”
The cold temperatures affected younger trees and green ash trees more, Nordquest said. The forestry division’s online tree inventory map shows clusters of dead trees in west Bozeman and a few in south Bozeman.
A contractor will replace 100 of the dead trees, Nordquest said.
Residents losing a boulevard tree on their property will have the option to apply for the city’s cost share program, where residents pay a portion of the cost to replace a tree and the city covers the rest and takes care of buying and planting the tree. The program opens in mid-March, Nordquest said.
Montana State extension horticulture specialist Abi Saeed said younger trees are more likely to be damaged from the cold because they are more susceptible to the damage reaching their trunk, as are trees with thinner bark.
In general, unseasonal cold weather in the early fall damages trees because they haven’t “hardened up” yet, Saeed said. That process typically starts as temperatures begin to cool down at night in early fall and continues throughout the season as trees start dropping their leaves.
“When that process doesn’t happen on a gradual basis ... those trees aren’t prepared and their cells will burst, and they end up facing damage on branches and sometimes even killing entire trees,” Saeed said.
Saeed encouraged people to water the base of their evergreen trees to ensure they have enough water to survive the winter and to wrap younger or newly planted trees.
With near-record low temperatures in mid-October this year, Saeed said it’s impossible to know now how Bozeman’s trees will fare next year.
“It is possible we will see some tree damage and trees drying as a result of this, but it’s hard to say,” Saeed said.
Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607.