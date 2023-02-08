February marks Black History Month in the U.S., and Bozeman groups have planned a handful of events in celebration.
The events include film screenings, a play, a book group, and a live music show, all focused on learning about and honoring the contributions of African Americans to U.S. life and and culture.
Montana State University is holding a film series every Tuesday night in February in the Strand Union Building. Admission is $2.
This coming Tuesday will feature “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” at 6:30 p.m. and “Do the Right Thing” at 9 p.m. “Stomp the Yard” will play on Feb. 21 at 6:30 p.m. and the following Tuesday at 9 p.m. “If Beale Street Could Talk,” based on James Baldwin’s novel of the same name, will play on Feb. 21 at 9 p.m. and Feb. 28 at 6:30 p.m.
The films were chosen in collaboration with MSU’s Black Student Union and the student government diversity director, said Barbara do Amaral, director for MSU diversity and inclusion student commons.
“This year, instead of a big event, we’re providing students a chance to connect in an informal setting, watch a film together, and have those conversations,” do Amaral said.
“We all have our own stories, background and personal experiences that matter,” she said. “This month is a time to be inclusive and value perspectives that are different from our own.”
Justus Entertainment Group will have a Black History Month celebration at Rocking R Bar on Sunday, Feb. 19. The family-friendly Rock n’ Roll Brunch: Motown Edition will run from 9 a.m. from 2:00 p.m., and entrance is free to the public.
In the past, the entertainment group has held the brunch for football season. But this year, it felt like a good event to honor Black History Month, said Josh Perkins, who leads Justus Entertainment.
The event will serve southern-influenced comfort food like chicken and waffles, but the main event is a performance by jazz musician Ryan Matzinger.
Matzinger will play music inspired by Motown, a Detroit-based record company that worked with famous Black musicians like Stevie Wonder and the Temptations.
The Motown sound brought together gospel, rhythm-and-blues and pop influences to create music that continues to have a huge influence on American pop culture, Perkins said.
“We can use music to combine forces, to show love and bring people together instead of separating them,” Perkins said. “Good music doesn’t have any color. It just has rhythm, emotion, and love.”
The brunch will swap out its usual stand-up comedian for educational stories about Black History Month and a speech from students in the MSU Black Student Union.
There will also be an auction to fundraise for the Black Student Union, Perkins added.
Matzinger will also perform with the MSU Jazz Ensemble for a Black History event on Sunday, Feb. 26 in Inspiration Hall on campus.
The music event will start at 7:30 p.m. and tickets will be available at the door ($5 for students and $10 general admission).
The night is a chance to honor the work of Black composers and teach the roots of the jazz genre, Matzinger said. The music will be interspersed with guest speakers and commentary about race in America today.
The Bozeman Actors Theatre will also have a production of “The Sunset Limited” to coincide with Black History Month.
The play, which will run Feb. 17-19 and 24-26 at the Eagles Club downtown, follows the conversations of a religious former convict and an atheist professor as they touch on themes of class systems, race, education, and what’s important to life.
The Bozeman Public Library will also host the Montana Racial Equity Project book club over Zoom on Tuesday, Feb. 28.
The meeting will run from 6:30 to 8 p.m. All are welcome to come discuss this month’s read, “All That She Carried: The Journey of Ashley’s Sack, a Black Family Keepsake.”
Historian Tiya Miles wrote the book, tracing the life of an object handed down through three generations of Black women to tell a bigger story of race and womanhood in America.
