Local synagogue Chabad Lubavitch of Montana is holding a public menorah lighting downtown Saturday night to celebrate the third night of Chanukah, the eight-day Jewish holiday.
Every year, Rabbi Chaim Bruk and the Chabad Lubavitch community choose a prominent person from the community to light the lead candle of the 9-foot-tall menorah. This year, that person is Belgrade school district superintendent Godfrey Saunders.
“He’s a straight shooter, but also really, really loved by his students and teachers and staff in a way that you don’t hear about as much as you should,” said Rabbi Bruk. “The Jewish community is honored to have him, and I think no matter what the size of the crowd … it’s the quality experience of having someone of his respect stand with us on this incredible third night of Chanukah.”
Like years past, Chabad Lubavitch will hand out food to those who come to the free event, including hot chocolate and kosher donuts from New York. Unlike years past, the food will all be pre-packaged, and masks and social distancing will be required and enforced.
“We are outdoors, and we believe that being outdoors with masks and social distancing, we’re covering all our bases to make sure we can celebrate and we can celebrate properly and healthfully,” Bruk said.
The event begins Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at the corner of Main Street and Bozeman Avenue.
