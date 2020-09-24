The Bozeman Symphony’s fall season was supposed to start last weekend. Because of COVID-19, regularly scheduled season performances were postponed. But that doesn’t mean there are no symphony performances this fall.
The symphony will be performing at two different outdoor venues Thursday and Friday evenings to a sold-out, socially distanced crowd of 50 people at each.
“We’ve all been itching to perform for our audience since the whole pandemic started in March,” said Norman Huynh, the symphony’s new music director.
The concert series, “Ranch Around,” will be Huynh’s first time conducting the symphony as music director, though he did conduct the symphony in December while visiting during the symphony’s year-long music director search.
The performances will each consist of four pieces, at the 1915 Barn in Bozeman and the Big Yellow Barn in Belgrade (where Vice President Mike Pence campaigned just last week).
The programs will each end with a violin solo performed by guest violinist William Hagan, who Huynh described as an “incredible young player.” Hagan will be playing Johann Sebastian Bach’s “Partita No. 3 for solo violin” on a violin constructed in 1732.
“To hear some Bach on that instrument is going to be really special,” Huynh said.
The program will also include a percussion duet composed by composer Andy Akiho, who Huynh knows, an Igor Stravinsky winds and brass octet and a Maurice Ravel sonata.
“The main reasons why we chose these pieces is because it requires very few musicians,” Huynh said. “The octet is the most that we’re using, which is eight.”
Huynh said the symphony will hopefully continue to do outdoor performances similar to the Ranch Around series, especially when the weather cooperates.
“These kinds of concerts are the way we’re still trying to bring music, live music, to Bozeman in a way that is safe and reasonable and yet still engaging,” he said. “It’s just going to be a lot of fun, and I think people should expect to have a really relaxing and good time.”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.