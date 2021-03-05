The Bozeman Symphony is returning from its winter hibernation with a free Saturday afternoon performance, livestreamed from the Willson Auditorium.
“Everyone is just really excited to play as an orchestra again,” said symphony music director Norman Huynh who was chosen as the director last spring out of a pool of more than 238 applicants.
That excitement for the performance hasn’t come without challenges.
“We have about 23 musicians onstage, and the hardest part has been being socially distanced,” Huynh said. “Other than those issues that we’re working with, it’s just been great to see everyone.”
The symphony held several performances last fall, like its limited-seating outdoors Ranch Around series which featured violin soloist Wiliam Hagen, who is also scheduled to perform on Saturday.
Hagen, an award-winning soloist, plays on a Stradivarius violin that was constructed in 1732.
“Those instruments by those really old-school makers, they just have so much personality and there have been so many players that have played on that instrument for hundreds of years,” Huynh said. “It’s just really special to hear an old instrument like that, that still sounds sort of old world.”
The free live stream will open with Antonin Dvorák’s “Lento from String Quartet No. 12,” also called Dvorak’s “American,” followed by Chevalier de Saint-Georges’ “Concerto for Violin in A Major,” which Hagen will play accompanied by the all-strings symphony.
The program will close with Giuseppe Verdi’s “String Quartet in E minor.”
Huynh said the Dvorak movement is the “perfect piece to start” the program.
“It’s very easy listening and it takes you through many different moods. It’s just a nice piece to open the concert and get everyone on the same page musically,” he said.
The Verdi piece, which has been arranged for the full string orchestra, is the only known orchestra piece that Verdi composed. Verdi’s focus was mainly on operatic music, which Huynh said is evident in his chamber piece.
“You can sort of hear the drama and the different characters,” he said. “It’s very operatic in nature.”
And the Saint-Geroges’ “Concerto” is special for a few reasons, Huynh said. It’s the only classical era piece on the program — the other two pieces are from the romantic era — and was composed a French-African composer of color who also happened to be a world class fencer.
“I think it’s a nice juxtaposition of hearing the different styles that the orchestra is going to be playing,” Huynh said. “I’s a really fun piece and it shows off the violin as a solo instrument, and it’s also a very accessible piece that I think people will enjoy. It’s very lyrical and energetic and exciting.”
“Dvorák, Saint-Georges and Verdi” will livestream on March 6 at 7:30 p.m. on the Bozeman Symphony’s website, bozemansymphony.org.
