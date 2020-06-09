After a yearlong search, the Bozeman Symphony has chosen Norman Huynh, a young conductor from Oregon, as its new music director.
Huynh, 32, was chosen from six finalists out of 238 applicants. He will also continue his role with the Oregon Symphony in Portland, where he has been the Harold and Arlene Schnitzer associate conductor for four years.
“I’m thrilled and excited to be chosen as music director,” Huynh said Tuesday. “This is something every conductor looks forward to — leading his own orchestra. And from what I’ve seen so far, it’s an incredibly supportive community.”
A task force is working on plans for how the symphony can perform this fall, if the governor’s coronavirus restrictions are still in place limiting the size of gatherings.
“We might livestream — there are a lot of possibilities,” Huynh said. “We’re going to announce the next season in the next couple weeks.”
His hiring marks a new chapter for the Bozeman Symphony. The previous music director and conductor for 25 years, the charismatic Matthew Savery, was forced to resign in February 2019 amid an investigation of allegations of bullying, verbal harassment, mistreatment and creating a hostile work environment.
The announcement of Huynh’s hiring was made Monday night by Stephen Schachman, symphony board chair, and Emily Paris-Martin, executive director, via an online Zoom meeting.
It’s exciting news for the community and the symphony’s musicians, Schachman said. “Norman is an exceptional talent and we are fortunate to have someone of his level of expertise help forge the future of the Bozeman Symphony Society.”
Huynh (pronounced hwin) is a first-generation Asian American, of Vietnamese and Taiwanese heritage, and the first in his family to pursue classical music as a career.
During his visit to Bozeman last December, he said he was born and raised in Alabama. As a teen he played trombone and euphonium, and played with the University of Alabama’s marching band before a stadium crowd of 100,000. While earning a degree in music education, he discovered a love of conducting.
“I love to be that bridge between the audience and the musicians,” he said then.
He has recently conducted with the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, Detroit Symphony, Rochester Philharmonic, Orchestra Sinfònica del Vallès, Eugene Symphony, Grant Park Music Festival and the Princess Galyani Vadhana Youth Orchestra of Bangkok. He also has served as a cover conductor for the New York Philharmonic and Los Angeles Philharmonic with John Williams.
Huynh sought to bring orchestra music out of the concert hall into non-traditional venues. In 2011, he co-founded the Occasional Symphony in Baltimore to celebrate holidays by performing innovative concerts in the inner city. The orchestra performed on Dr. Seuss’ birthday at Port Discovery Children’s Museum, on Halloween in a burnt church, and on Cinco de Mayo in a Mexican restaurant’s basement bar.
As a music director, he has commissioned new works by contemporary composers to give concertgoers the experience of world premieres.
Huynh received the 2015 Yale distinguished music educator award for his work with the Portland (Maine) Symphony Orchestra’s Musical Explorers Program. As the assistant conductor of the Portland Symphony from 2013 to 2016, he visited more than 60 schools across Maine. He co-founded Symphony & Spirits, a series for young professionals to make the orchestra more engaging for a younger audience.
Artslandia reported he studied conducting at the Peabody Institute of Johns Hopkins University. According to his online biography, he studied with the late Kurt Masur in Leipzig and at the Aspen Music Festival’s Conducing Academy.
The Oregon Symphony website says in his spare time he enjoys skiing, board games and riding his motorcycle.
Carrie Krause, Bozeman Symphony concertmaster, said she is thrilled for the future of the Bozeman Symphony. “Musically, Norman is well-equipped to inspire and lead our orchestra to a new level of excellence through his musical passion, awareness of style, training at top-level institutions, adaptability, and deep dedication.”
“Everyone that I met during my time in Bozeman, from baristas at coffee shops to The Last Wind Up, expressed a genuine interest in the Bozeman Symphony,” Huynh said in a press release. “I look forward to joining this community and creating musical experiences that continue to bring us closer together.
“In the wake of current world events, I believe that the role of the symphony is to reconnect us with each other, to facilitate healing and forward momentum through the language of music.”
