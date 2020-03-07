Bozeman Symphony music director finalist Thomas Heuser said he wants to lead the symphony by cheering it on and motivating musicians to be the best they can be.
“I try to be very encouraging as a leader,” said Heuser. “Let people make mistakes, try their hardest, and improve. Nobody’s perfect.”
Heuser is the fifth of six music director candidate finalists to visit Bozeman and conduct the symphony during the 2019-2020 season. The Bozeman Symphony is nearing the end of its year-long search for a new director after the previous director resigned over allegations of bullying and harassment.
The Bozeman Symphony will perform with Heuser at the Willson Auditorium on Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are available on the symphony’s website, bozemansymphony.org.
Heuser is currently the music director at the Idaho Falls Symphony and the San Juan Symphony in Durango, Colorado, where he and his family live.
“This whole mountain region has really spoken to me,” Heuser said. “I do get my inspiration from the out of doors.”
Heuser grew up in a musical household with an opera-buff father and a guitarist and pianist mother. He took violin lessons from a young age and played some guitar along the way, but eventually settled on piano as a main instrument.
He received his doctorate in orchestral conducting from the University of Cincinnati’s College-Conservatory of Music and, while serving as a conducting fellow at the city symphony orchestra, received a Fulbright Scholarship to go to Germany and conduct in Munich and Berlin.
Each visiting conductor chooses one or two pieces to add to the already-existing program as a “conductor’s choice.” Heuser choose “Dances in the Canebrakes,” a 1953 piece by American composer Florence Price.
“(Price) is considered the first African-American woman symphonist,” Heuser said. “I’m trying to give her a spotlight on this program to highlight her contributions.”
The two other pieces on the program are American composer Aaron Copeland’s “Concerto for Clarinet” and English composer Edward Elgar’s “Enigma Variations.” The Copeland piece will also feature Jon Manasse, an award-winning clarinetist and Juilliard faculty member.
“I’m so excited to share the stage with him,” Heuser said of Manasse.
If he gets the job, Heuser said his first steps will be to talk to the musicians about what they want for the organization and to reach out to “leaders of the nonprofit community” to discuss how to create mutually beneficial relationships between organizations.
At the time of his interview Heuser had only had a few rehearsals with the symphony. However, he said he was impressed by the musicians’ preparedness and excited for the next rehearsals and the performances this weekend.
“We developed an immediate connection, myself and the orchestra,” Heuser said. “I’m very humbled and grateful.”
