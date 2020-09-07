The Bozeman Symphony announced it was postponing its fall season, scheduled to start this month, due to COVID-19 safety concerns.
In its news release, the symphony said it had made the decision after consulting guidelines from local, state and national levels, and international studies on the aerosol spread of the virus during performances.
Earlier this year, the symphony conducted an audience survey, which showed patrons were willing to support the organization, no matter what performance offerings would look like.
“Bozeman is an exceptional community that loves the arts and loves their Symphony,” Executive Director Emily Paris-Martin said in the news release. “The community is ensuring the vitality of the orchestra and choir, which is incredibly motivating during this difficult and surreal time.”
The symphony leadership said it considered stage size, venue capacity, audience safety, and input from the Gallatin County Health Department and community partners in making its decision to postpone the fall season.
The symphony still plans to offer some fall entertainment, just in a different form than its typical concert series. Music Director Norman Huynh will host a video blog on his adventures around town on the symphony’s YouTube channel and its social media will feature a look at the lives of its musicians.
In the news release, the symphony said it was in “a position to offer its artists and audiences a much-needed source of inspiration, optimism and artistic leadership in navigating COVID-19.”
The symphony said it still intended to present six concerts during its spring and summer seasons next year.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Liz Weber can be reached at lweber@dailychronicle.com or 582-2633.