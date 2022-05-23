Damage to the Bozeman Swim Center will keep the facility closed for at least six months, city officials said Monday.
The building was abruptly closed last week after an inspection ahead of planned HVAC repairs found structural issues with the building’s roof and one of the walls. Bozeman’s Chief Building Official Ben Abbey wrote in a letter on May 20 that he has determined the building is an unsafe structure.
Abbey, who did a site visit on May 19, details what he writes is the “dilapidated state and disrepair of the structure.”
“The structural integrity of (the) natatorium roof constitutes a danger to the public health and safety because in the event of a heavy snowfall or a seismic event, the roof structure of (the) building could collapse, causing a hazardous condition to occupants inside the building, and immense damage to the property,” Abbey wrote.
City spokesperson Dani Hess said Monday that they don’t yet know the extent of the needed repairs, how much they will cost, or how long they will take to do. But she said they expect the building to be closed for at least six months.
“The next step is making sure we have all of the information we need or if any additional assessment is needed to make a plan for repairs,” Hess said.
For the pool’s users, the news is devastating. Megan Belasco is the board president for the Bozeman Barracudas swim club, which has swimmers from about 160 families from ages five and up.
The club found out about the building’s closure the same way everyone else did, Belasco said, and were caught by surprise.
“It’s devastating,” Belasco said. “This is a very hard blow to take.”
Barracuda swimmers use the pool during morning practice three times a week, and again three times a week for afternoon practice. Pool closures on the weekends due to staffing issues have taken away the club’s Saturday practice spots for awhile, Belasco said.
For now, the club is holding “dryland” practices at the same times, but Belasco said they are scrambling to try to find other pool space, including reaching out to hotels, country clubs and anyone else who might have a pool.
“If there is water, we are reaching out,” Belasco said. “Right now, there’s just a lot of unknowns.”
But it’s not just practices — Belasco said the swim club is also due to host the statewide long-course meet at the end of July, which now seems unlikely.
The city is working to pivot staff to Bogert Pool, but the details of the extended hours have not yet been finalized. Planned repairs to Bogert Pool are expected to begin this fall.
A report local firm Morrison-Maierle put together for the city states that effects of moisture and mild checking was found in the roof during a January assessment, as were rusty nails and pins.
Engineers recommended a more thorough inspection, which was done in April. At that time, deep splits in some of the roof trusses were found, as was moisture damage and heavy rusting of uncoated steel connection bolts.
The report also stated engineers found the western wall was out of plumb, and that the walls appeared to be separating from each other at the northwest and southwest corners of the building.
“Given the critical nature, magnitude, and widespread distribution of structural concerns discovered during our limited visual structural assessment, it is our opinion that this roof’s structural adequacy is compromised at the time,” the report states.
Snow loading may have contributed to the roof concerns, according to the report, as did a humid pool environment “coupled with an apparent lack of adequate ventilation.”
According to the city, the final report was received on May 10. The building division was brought into the loop on May 17, and the decision to close the building was made the next day.
Abbey’s letter confirmed the same, noting that the roof line appeared to have concaving and indentation in several locations.
The city was planning repairs to the structure. Voters in 2021 approved a $2.2 million bond for repairs to the Swim Center, Bogert Pool and the Lindley Center. Half of that bond is slated for the Swim Center to replace ceiling and floor tiles as well as completely replacing the HVAC system.
That money will still be set aside for those repairs, Hess said.