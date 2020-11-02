Bozeman School District Superintendent Bob Connors was placed on paid administrative leave pending a performance review.
The unanimous vote took place after a closed board meeting that lasted about seven hours on Monday.
At the start of the special meeting, Board Chairperson Sandy Wilson moved it to a closed executive session via a separate Zoom meeting created by the district’s legal counsel.
“As presiding officer I have decided that the following discussion relates to a matter of individual privacy that clearly exceeds the merits of public disclosure,” Wilson said.
Connors, who was absent last week, confirmed to the Chronicle that he had been placed on administrative leave with pay but said he would not talk at this time.
The executive session, which began at 7 a.m., transitioned to an open meeting shortly after 2 p.m.
Trustee Gary Lusin introduced the motion to place Connors on paid administrative leave pending a performance review. It passed 8-0.
Board members then heard public comment on non-agenda related items, largely related to concerns over the elementary schools return to five days of in-person learning on Monday.
Board members reached after the meeting closed said they were unable to provide any details on the alleged personnel violation or what initiated the hearing on Connors’ performance or comment on what took place in the executive session.
Wilson told the Chronicle that a timeframe on completing Connors’ performance review or making a decision had not been established and the board had not outlined next steps.
“The board is working really hard on this personnel issue,” she said.
She confirmed the Montana School Boards Association had been involved but could not say if the organization would continue to be involved as the process moved forward.
Wilson said the board was limited on what it could say due to privacy concerns, but it would share “what we can, when we can share it.”
While minutes were taken during the closed session, district administrators said a court order would be required to access them.
The three deputy superintendents, Steve Johnson, Marilyn King and Casey Bertram, are expected to jointly fill in for Connors during this time, according to Wilson.
Trustee Andy Willett said they were three “very strong, great deputy superintendents” and that the board had confidence in them.
Johnson said the three would continue moving forward as they had the last week, with the deputies regularly working with the entire administrative team.
“We’ve always worked as a team and will continue to do so,” he said.
He said the three deputies “really need to be thoughtful with communication” and will work to make sure everyone feels like they’re being heard.
The special board meeting was scheduled last week to discuss the alleged personnel policy violation. Throughout last week, district administrators and board members said they could not elaborate on what the alleged policy violation was due to privacy concerns. It was not clear the personnel issue involved Connors until the end of Monday’s closed meeting.
Connors, who was previously superintendent at 850-student Glasgow public schools in northeast Montana, was offered the Bozeman job in June 2019. At the time, Trustee Wendy Tage was the lone no vote, saying she preferred to hire an interim person for one year to allow the search to continue. He was one of three finalists in the search.
He replaced Rob Watson, who served as Bozeman Superintendent for seven years before moving to serve as superintendent of Missoula County Public Schools.
Connors has 35 years of education experience, and has worked as a business teacher, principal, coach and superintendent.
After his first seven months on the job, Connors had a routine closed-door evaluation with the school board in January. At the time, the board reported they were “very pleased” with his performance.
During his first year-and-a-half in the position, Connors has been faced with directing the 7,000-student school district during the coronavirus pandemic and overseeing the opening of the district’s newest high school.
