With the burn scar from last year’s Bridger Foothills fire as their classroom, a group of third to eighth graders have been learning about fire ecology and rejuvenation this week.
The week-long lesson is part of expanded summer camp offerings from the Montana Outdoor Science School, or MOSS. Some of the children participating in MOSS’s fire ecology camp were temporarily displaced last year due to the Bridger fire, according to Jess Haas, executive director of MOSS.
“We’re hoping this is somewhat of a healing experience for the kids, to see what kind of rejuvenation happens after the fire,” she said.
School might be out for the summer but organizations throughout Gallatin Valley are adapting to meet an increased interest in camps as families become more comfortable with in-person learning.
“We have had unprecedented demand for summer camps and safe and good places for kids to be this summer,” Haas said.
The nonprofit’s summer camp enrollment jumped from about 500 children in a normal year to 800 children enrolled in summer programming this year, with a wait-list of 200 children.
“There’s a heck of a lot more snacks and a heck of a lot more Band-Aids and first aid kits, other than that, we just sort of built up the infrastructure,” Haas said.
At Heart of the Valley animal shelter, their Pet Pals summer camp has run for the last nine years. But Kristin Sherwood, volunteer and outreach manager, said registration has “definitely filled up quicker this year. We are noticing that parents and kids are ready to get back to a more normal summer.”
The camp opened registration on March 1 and by mid-April the slots were full and its waitlist was growing, Sherwood said.
Last year, the program had a limited number of day campers for its six weeks of camp. This year, it has also limited participants to 16 instead of the usual 22 per week. Sherwood said campers are socially distanced and wearing masks inside, with a structured cleaning protocol.
Many of the summer camps that spoke to the Chronicle have implemented similar safety procedures this year, with masks required for indoor activities but optional when children are outside.
406 Cirque launched its first summer camp program in 2019 with 14 children enrolled. Despite limited capacity due to the pandemic, it still saw modest growth last year with 22 students.
This year, its program has almost doubled with 40 participants and counting, according to Paul Gomex, executive director.
Gomex said he had expected to see enrollment pick up for his summer camp through word of mouth so he’s not sure if this year’s growth is “the natural curve of growth or if it’s parents that are more into summer camps this year.”
Not only are established summer camps expanding their programs this summer, but organizations that previously haven’t offered camps are launching new endeavors.
Crosscut Mountain Sports Center, which has typically offered summer classes for kids, has started offering two summer camps for children this year, a nature-based camp and a youth mountain biking camp, including programs geared to get more girls interested in the sport.
Crosscut typically offers winter youth programs in cross country skiing, winter ecology and Indigenous peoples, said Jenn Adams, communications director. Due to COVID-19 last winter, they shifted the classes to look like multi-week camp programming.
“Some of the instructors took the leadership and initiative to say we have such a great time teaching here in the winter, can we also offer this program in the summer,” Adams said.
After spreading the word through its established email list of past participants and Facebook, Adams said most of the camp weeks are either full, wait-listed or almost full.
The response to this first summer has already been so successful that Crosscut is considering ways to expand its summer offerings. The organization recently purchased 640-acre Trapper’s Cabin Ranch south of Big Sky, and it’s possible overnight summer camps will be part of the offerings at the new property, Adams said.
Summer camps aren’t immune to staffing challenges with the increased demand in services.
“It’s always a struggle to find quality coaches,” Gomex said. “… I wish I could hire other coaches but everyone is already coaching other camps or it’s their summer and they’re not teaching.”
While Haas said MOSS’s camps are fully staffed with 15 instructors, two for each group of 15 students, she knows “a lot of people have been struggling to get staff to join them.”
With an increased group of summer campers, Haas said they’ve had to rely on partnerships with other locations, too. A few of the weekly camps are happening out of Story Mill Park. Another is run out of parks in Livingston.
These partnerships aren’t solely a result of increased demand in services this summer, Haas said, but is perhaps a consequence of the pandemic. Nonprofits and child care organizations throughout Gallatin Valley leaned on each other to interpret COVID-19 protocols and share resources throughout the last year-and-a-half, she said.
“There was a large group of summer care providers that met really frequently (last summer), and I think that really tightened the network,” Haas said.
In the course of MOSS’s summer camp, the children do a nature scavenger hunt. For round two, they’re sent out with a magnifying glass to find something they overlooked the first time.
“My favorite part is seeing kids who don’t think they like the outdoors finding awe in places they never thought they would,” Haas said.
