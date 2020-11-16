Bozeman residents can provide feedback on what kind of police chief they want the city to hire at a meeting scheduled for Wednesday.
After former Bozeman Police Chief Steve Crawford resigned in September, the city hired a recruitment firm to help find his replacement. According to a city news release about Wednesday’s meeting, the discussion will focus on what about Bozeman would attract candidates, what challenges or opportunities the police department may face in coming years and what qualities people would like to see in a new police chief.
City spokesperson Melody Mileur said Monday the listening session will help create a “candidate profile” detailing the qualities residents want to see in a police chief.
Once a candidate profile is finished, Mileur said the job will be advertised nationally. A pool of candidates will be culled down to finalists, who will be interviewed by senior staff and others, Mileur said. City manager Jeff Mihelich will have the final say on Crawford’s replacement. The city commission will not vote.
Recruitment consultant Greg Nelson from Ralph Andersen and Associates will lead this week’s meeting, which will be held virtually on Wednesday, Nov. 18, from 6 to 8 p.m.
This comes as the city is reviewing its policies as part of the inclusive city charter. Last week, Mihelich presented the first quarterly report on the inclusive city efforts to city commissioners, which included information about the police department’s updated policies on the use of force and bias-free policing.
The quarterly report states the police department will be reviewing its complaint process and other practices in the future.
Mileur said there is no set timeline for hiring a new chief, and that if the first round doesn’t yield any qualified candidates, the process could be started again. Interim Chief Jim Veltkamp is leading the department in the meantime.
Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607.