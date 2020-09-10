The Bozeman School District is organizing resources and preparing for additional emotional support for students affected by the Bridger Foothills fire.
The district’s crisis response team met twice this week to identify students and families in need of additional support and plan how best to support those kids amid their return to schools.
Anna Edwards, the family/school services coordinator with the district, said it was a difficult situation, especially for those families starting school this week.
“We are used to organizing around crisis response, but I don’t recall anything like a natural disaster to this scale,” she said. “Normally, we’re doing crisis response for one situation, but it’s not just one student, it’s a whole community.”
The fire, which had burned over 7,100 acres by Wednesday, destroyed 28 homes and caused over 200 people to evacuate the Bridger Canyon area.
During the crisis team’s first meeting on Monday, Marilyn King, deputy superintendent of instruction for the district, said they developed a list of families that might have been affected based on addresses on file and the affected fire area. Principals reached out to the individual families to ask what kind of support they needed.
District officials did not want to release the number of students impacted due to privacy concerns.
“We’re still working with those families and making sure they have everything they need to start the school year despite these very difficult circumstances,” King said.
She said many had requested help with basic needs, like clothing, toiletries, school supplies and Chromebooks to help students navigate the start of the school year.
King and Edwards said the district is working to connect displaced students with organizations and other resources. They both directed families to a disaster relief event at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds on Wednesday. The event was a “one-stop” location for meeting directly with organizations involved in recovery efforts, like the Salvation Army, American Red Cross and HRDC.
Edwards said HRDC was coordinating housing for families who lost their homes, and those students can remain in their school of origin despite where their temporary housing might be.
Some families have also asked for additional emotional support, like a trusted adult or counselor, at the schools for their kids, King said.
“When people, especially children, experience a dangerous event that can be especially traumatic,” she said.
King said children often look towards significant adults in their life for how to manage reactions to traumatic or stressful events.
Both King and Edwards said the counseling teams at the school could help be a source of support and stability to students and their families during this time. Edwards said any stability the schools could provide to those displaced would be crucial.
Johanna Bertken, student assistance coordinator with the district, said each student’s experience with the wildfire — whether they evacuated or lost a home — and how they are processing it is unique. Bertken is also the co-coordinator of the district’s crisis response team.
“Some may want to talk to a counselor and are looking for support while others might not be ready for that yet,” Bertken said.
She said while the immediate crisis might have unfolded over a few days, the impact to the students could last over weeks, months and years.
“Ultimately, what we’re preparing for is the immediate need but also the need from years to come,” Bertken said.
She said the nature of this particular natural disaster is also unique, and could have affected students who were not directly impacted by the wildfire or families of first responders.
“It was visible from all over town, so it felt so close and not abstract,” she said. “Being able to see that was unsettling, even for the kids that weren’t directly impacted.”
She added it was important to be sensitive to the reactions kids are having, or not having.
“There’s not a timeline to say you should be over this. It can look different from kid to kid,” Bertken said. “It can be the flipside of that too, its also okay if their kid is okay.”
District administrators said they were thankful for the work of the first responders and the support of residents reaching out to help students during this time.
“This is the kind of thing that makes us proud to live in the greater Gallatin Valley,” King said. “Many people who are reaching out to help are our teachers, and even some of the displaced families who haven’t lost their homes, they want to help too.”
