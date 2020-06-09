Everybody wants Bozeman schools to reopen in the fall, but with the deadly coronavirus pandemic still uncontrolled, that’s a daunting task.
“It’s going to be difficult,” Trustee Andy Willett said at Monday night’s Bozeman School Board meeting. “There are so many uncertainties, we’ve just got to get definitive on not being certain.”
Though this school year doesn’t officially end until Thursday, Superintendent Bob Connors already has several task forces busy working on solutions for opening schools this fall.
Connors said he intends to meet with all the task force leaders the week of June 22 and have a definite plan by Aug. 1.
Trustee Gary Lusin said that may be too late for some worried parents. Trustee Douglas Fischer agreed that some parents are getting “really nervous” and want information.
“Some people I’ve heard from are extremely concerned about the virus spreading,” Lusin said. “They don’t want their kids exposed.”
“We assume a certain number of students will not come back to school,” said Marilyn King, deputy superintendent for instruction. “Same with staff.”
We’re going to need to know soon which teachers aren’t coming back, and which can teach at school and which would teach remotely, Lusin said.
King said she and Todd Swinehart, facilities director, are heading the task force working on hygiene – including cleaning schools, hand-washing, supplies, face coverings, protective gear, social distancing and how to open cafeterias, classrooms and playgrounds safely. It has about 25 members, including teachers, parents, community members, trustees and police officers who work in the schools.
Social distancing, as a practical matter, will be very difficult, especially with kids as young as 5 and 6, King said.
Infrared thermometers have been ordered for taking temperatures, but right now the school nurse doesn’t recommend screening everybody who walks in the door, she said.
Asked about how to protect teachers and students who are especially at risk because of age or health issues, King said there has been talk of having them wear masks, even though masks are generally used to protect others, not the wearers.
Casey Bertram, who’s leaving as principal of Hawthorne School to become deputy superintendent for curriculum and technology, said his task force is working on ideas for instruction. It’s a real challenge if classrooms can hold only 10 students with social distancing — that means breaking each class into three groups, he said.
They’re still grappling with whether classes should be held at a particular times, or whether with remote learning students can each follow their own schedule. Teachers learned in the last two months that it’s hard to keep students engaged with remote learning, he said. Luke Terry, newly elected student president of Gallatin High School, said students really didn’t like remote learning and being away from their friends.
On top of the “summer slide” in learning, now teachers expect a “COVID slide,” Bertram said, so they want to make the most of face-to-face learning time and use it to accelerate learning, not just play catch up.
Other task forces are working on school finances, personnel, special education and athletics.
Chair Sandy Wilson said the district will post information on its website soon so parents can follow what’s happening in planning for the fall.
