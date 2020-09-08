The Bozeman School District welcomed half of its students back for their first day of in-person classes since March on Tuesday.
In the district’s blended model, half of the student body has in-person classes Monday and Tuesday, while the other half attends Thursday and Friday. Students have online learning for the three days a week they aren’t in the schools.
“Everyone gets a little bit of that first day jitters, but I think there was an extra level of excitement since we haven’t seen them in so long and we all know how important it is that they’re here,” said Sarah Hays, principal at Emily Dickinson School.
The main focus for the first day was to build relationships between teachers and students, while introducing the new routines and protocols schools have implemented, Hays said. Each teacher explained safety procedures like rules on hand washing, when and how to wear a mask, and different zones on the playground during recess.
“All of those things we haven’t had to do before,” Hays said.
She said the kids adjusted well to the new safety procedures.
“They’re nailing it. They’re wearing their masks and doing everything they have to do,” she said.
Bob Connors, superintendent of the district, said kids typically adjust quicker than adults and he expects it’ll be a good school year.
“Once we get through this week, we’ll be able to narrow down specific questions we’ll need to answer from the teachers and parents,” Connors said. “The what-if questions go away but there will be more specific questions to address.”
Gaby Loeza’s daughter, who started first grade at Emily Dickinson Elementary School on Tuesday, told her mother she had a good day, despite a few nerves in the morning.
Loeza said it helped that her daughter’s teacher sent a video ahead of time giving a tour of the classroom and telling kids what they could expect on the first day.
“There was so much information and changes that it’s hard to process and I think that’s why there was so much anxiety so it was nice to have her start and go through her day,” she said of having her daughter’s first day of class behind them.
School Board Trustee Greg Neil, who has four children in the district, said principals, teachers and administrators had been working hard since the board made the decision for the blended model of learning.
“The number one priority from the board to administrators to teachers is setting these kids up with success going forward,” Neil said.
Part of ensuring students’ success is also tied to the implementation of the district’s new learning management system, Canvas.
“Our goal this week is to introduce them to Canvas, showing them what it is and a basic introduction,” Hays said. “Next week we’ll dive back into it a bit further.”
Connors said like any technology there are some people who will understand the system faster than others. “It’ll look different for each teacher,” he said.
The Bridger Foothills fire has also affected many families in the district ahead of the first week of school.
As of Tuesday morning, the district was aware of 60 students and four staff members who were impacted by the fire, according to Neil. The students are primarily from Hawthorne Elementary School, Chief Joseph Middle School and Bozeman High School — schools whose attendance boundaries draw from Bridger Canyon.
“We have students and their families who are affected by the fire either by being evacuated out of Bridger Canyon or those who have lost their entire home and property in the fire,” Neil said. “It’s a real concern for families in our district right now.”
Connors said the district is making its emotional support staff available and providing physical necessities to the students and employees affected by the fire.
“School right now is a nice getaway, but the reality is they lost a lot and the hope is we can be able to help them through this process,” he said.
Those interested in donating directly to students impacted by the fire can reach out to Anna Edwards, the Homeless Assistance Fund coordinator with the district at 522-6118. Cash, check or gift cards will be accepted for those families in need.
“I can’t imagine what it would be like to have lost your entire home, and then for it to happen two days before school starts,” Neil said.
As for the school administrators and teachers, they’ll welcome another set of students to their first day of in-person learning on Thursday.
“Everything is better when the kids are here,” Hays said. “There’s a sense of normalcy again which was great, even with masks on.”
