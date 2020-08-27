Bozeman School District notified 1,800 students this week it would no longer be able to provide bus service to their addresses.
With physical distancing requirements and a lack of additional buses, the district said it could no longer provide services to students living within 3 miles of their school.
The change comes as the district implements Centers for Disease Control and Prevention safety recommendations for student transportation. The CDC recommends no more than one student per seat, cutting the carrying capacity of the school buses.
The 77-passenger buses used by the district can now only carry 25 students, per the CDC’s guidelines.
“Our bus contractor doesn’t have access to more drivers or more buses,” said Mike Waterman, director of business services for the district.
Montana state law does not mandate school districts provide bus services to students. But if a district does, it is required to provide transportation to students who live farther than 3 miles from their school.
The Bozeman School District, which contracts bus services to First Student, has historically provided transportation to students within the 3-mile radius, in addition to its required routes.
Due to the changes, the 1,800 students who live within 3 miles of their school will no longer have school transportation, Waterman said. The district’s 41 bus routes will serve the 1,400 students who live 3 miles or farther from school.
“We’re stuck using the resources we have available,” he said. “It’s an unfortunate situation we’re in.”
In addition to a lower occupancy, students will notice other changes when they board school buses this year.
Students and bus drivers will be required to wear a mask during the drive to and from school.
Students will be asked to bring their own mask but Waterman said there would be a small supply on each bus if a child forgets to wear one.
Each bus will also be cleaned every day, with an additional deeper sanitation on Wednesdays when students are not attending in-person classes.
“We’re paying First Student an additional amount to do more cleaning than they have had to do in the past,” Waterman said.
Since Tuesday’s email notifying families, Waterman said the district has heard from a lot of parents and he understands their concerns.
“We’ve had a lot of frustration and rightfully so,” he said. “Folks are wondering how they’ll get their students to school. This is one more complication for them.”
With less students riding on school buses, it’s possible traffic will increase around schools this year. The district is asking drivers to slow down around school zones and drive with added caution when classes begin Sept. 8.
The district said it hopes to be able to reinstate its full services after this year.
“We’re not doing this because we want to but because we have to get back to normal services as soon as we can,” Waterman said.
