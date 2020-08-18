The Bozeman School Board has approved a budget topping $100 million for the first time in the district’s history. The spending plan is a 6.7% increase from last year.
Based on the new budget, property taxes will rise slightly from $295.21 to $296.12 per $100,000 of assessed home value per year. Local property taxes for the school district’s budget will increase to $46.2 million, an addition of just over $1.5 million from the previous year.
Mike Waterman, the school district’s business services director, presented the budget at Monday evening’s virtual board meeting. Following Waterman’s presentation, the board voted unanimously to approve it.
“We appreciate the support,” Waterman told the Chronicle on Tuesday. “We’re thrilled to be living in a community that supports our schools.”
During the discussion, trustee Douglas Fischer said the school district was in a good place.
“We’re not looking at layoffs and we’re not looking at furloughs like other districts are,” he said.
During his presentation, Waterman highlighted a “structural imbalance” in the budget. Despite the increase in property taxes, the district’s expenses are projected to surpass revenue by roughly $5.8 million.
“We need to continue to monitor it,” he said during the meeting. “But there are no cuts as a result.”
Waterman said there is some cushion in the budget, especially if the weather stays warmer through the winter and money could be saved on utilities.
Last year’s budget shortfall was $736,284. This year’s is significantly higher, but Waterman said that was anticipated with the opening of Gallatin High, the town’s newest high school.
The annual budget for the new school is $2.4 million, which includes hiring additional teachers, administration staff and custodians, additional utility costs and doubling extracurricular offerings for the second high school.
The increased shortfall was also due to the school board’s decision not to ask voters to increase taxes in May. Waterman said the trustees felt it was not the right time for a tax increase with the economic concerns around the coronavirus pandemic.
Waterman said the district lost the benefit of “economies of scale” with the creation of a new high school, but he added it will become more sustainable as the number of enrolled students increases at Gallatin High.
During the meeting, Waterman acknowledged the budget shortfall could increase but said there were one-time funds the district could dip into and the transition levy voters passed in May could generate up to $1 million per year over the next six years.
“It takes the pressure off the general fund,” he said of the transition levy.
School board officials also discussed the projected need for a new elementary school in the next few years. Funds for elementary school No. 9, projected to cost $20 million, could be gathered in a way to avoid large jumps in property taxes, Waterman told the trustees.
The town’s eight elementary schools are projected to reach maximum capacity in 2023, according to the district’s enrollment growth projections.
But Waterman said the enrollment numbers are fluctuating a lot due to the coronavirus pandemic and advised the board to pay attention to the upcoming enrollment count in October.
“People should know the district is in great shape,” he said. “There’s a lot of uncertainty around this year with the COVID pandemic but financially we’re in a great position to weather the storm.”
