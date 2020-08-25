With the start of school two weeks away, school officials told the Bozeman School Board what the district can expect and trustees asked for a blueprint for when schools could move to five days of in-person instruction.
At Monday evening’s meeting, district staff updated school board trustees on the preparations for the start of school on Sept. 8.
“We’re going to open a high school with anywhere from 600-750 students at one time and then two days later have the other half of students,” said Superintendent Bob Connors to the district board. “Those numbers haven’t been put to the test in Gallatin Valley.”
Connors said he has been in regular communication with Matt Kelley, Gallatin City-County Health Department officer. Based on those conversations, he told the trustees two factors would determine how local schools proceed: Montana State University’s opening and how well the district’s own opening goes.
“We don’t know the effect of MSU. We don’t know the effect of going into schools,” he said. “We don’t know what it’s going to look like. Could it be the mid-June jump we saw with 30 cases a day? We don’t know.”
Connors said it would take two more weeks to learn how MSU’s opening went, and the district was looking at about a month after schools start to learn how its own reopening affected coronavirus case numbers in the county.
“We’ll never know if we walked in too slow, but we’ll know if we walked in too fast,” he said.
During the discussion, trustees asked if it was possible to develop criteria that need to be met before students move to a cohort model of five days in-person learning or, in the event cases increase dramatically, a 100% remote learning model.
“Parents would like to hear a plan using a metric we have, knowing it could probably change,” said Trustee Gary Lusin.
Trustee Andy Willett told the Chronicle on Tuesday he felt it was important to develop benchmarks to address the uncertainty many parents and district employees face with the start of school.
“That anxiety is high and maybe it helps with some of the anxiety levels,” Willett said during Monday’s meeting. “These kids and parents want to be in school, but they have to know what happens to move between the models.”
Trustees and school officials both acknowledged it was inevitable to see a rise in cases over the next month with MSU opening, students and teachers in close proximity and increased testing.
“I just want to be real careful that we don’t use that negative trend to keep from putting kids back in our schools,” said Trustee Greg Neil.
Willett said a rise in cases makes it even more important to have an outline for parents, students and teachers.
Connors said he would present a draft plan to the board at the next meeting.
Marilyn King, deputy superintendent for instruction, also presented the board with the number of students who had opted for 100% online instruction. There were 415 elementary school students, 208 middle school students and 219 high school students.
She added school officials were still working to determine which school each student would be assigned to.
“We’re going through the waitlist,” King said. “We’re trying to get them into their attendance school. If not there, then getting them into one nearby.”
Physical changes to the schools are also underway.
Steve Johnson, deputy superintendent of operations, said the district was installing hand-washing stations in all the schools and making updates to the ventilation systems.
“We’re modifying those systems so we can maximize the percentage of air flow in the buildings while making sure we maintain the integrity of the systems,” Johnson said.
Liz Weber can be reached at lweber@dailychronicle.com or 582-2633.