Bozeman's annual St. Patrick's Day-themed race won't go on this year amid concerns over the spread of coronavirus.
Organizers of the annual Run to the Pub announced Thursday that the race had been canceled. The race was scheduled for Saturday.
In a post on the race's website, organizers wrote that the decision was made after a meeting with officials from the Gallatin City-County Health Department. The post says the decision was made by the health department and that the organizers fully support it.
"We believe this is ultimately a good decision for our participants and our community," organizers wrote.
The note went on to say that the organization will have more information about the next steps in the coming days.
The annual 10K and half-marathon event has helped Bozemanites celebrate St. Patrick's Day each year since 2007. It draws thousands of runners each year, sending them on a course that winds through Bozeman and culminates in front of Pub 317 on Main Street.
The race raises money for the Bozeman Community Foundation.
Michael Wright can be reached at mwright@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2638.