As members considered how to commemorate 100 years of Rotary in Bozeman, they wanted something long-lasting. They wanted to create a gift for the city. They wanted it to be something that anybody could use.
The ribbon-cutting for the Bozeman Rotary centennial pavilion will take place at 4 p.m. on Saturday at Glen Lake Rotary Park.
“It’s something that’s very family-friendly for all ages and abilities,” co-chair of the centennial committee Mary MacLean said. “That just fit perfectly with what we were looking for.”
The Bozeman Noon and Sunrise Rotary Clubs partnered to build the pavilion and raised about $300,000 to fund the construction. The steel structure is 52 feet across and can hold up to 50 people. It will be rentable from the city.
MacLean pointed out how the park is used year-round for outdoor activities like cross-country skiing, swimming and mountain biking.
“It is a real tribute to everything that Bozeman is,” MacLean said, “because it’s in a much-loved park and people use it all seasons of the year.”
MacLean described the club’s mission to help wherever there’s a need. Along the walkway to the pavilion, the club’s accomplishments with various projects in the past 100 years are listed, like work to provide homeless high school students with basic needs and contributions to the Museum of the Rockies.
The pavilion was designed by architect Ken VanDeWalle. The six sections of the pavilion resemble the Rotary wheel, a sign of motion and volunteers continually serving others.
The Bozeman Noon Rotary Club was founded in 1920. Around 30 years ago, the Bozeman Sunrise Rotary Club was created to allow more opportunities for members. After years of working separately, the pavilion collaboration brought both groups together.
Speakers at Saturday’s event will include Rotary’s International President Holger Knaack and Bozeman Mayor Cyndy Andrus. Attendance may be limited due to the coronavirus.
“I can’t even count the number of people who have helped,” MacLean said. “We have such a generous community. People have donated their time, their expertise, their products, their money to make this happen.”
