Bozeman residents want a new police chief who is equipped to manage a growing town, who can work with partners and who understands the history of biased policing.
These were some of the new attributes shared Wednesday night during a virtual public meeting with city staff and the outside recruiter hired to find candidates to replace former police chief Steve Crawford, who left the department in September. Assistant city manager Chuck Winn said they heard during previous meetings that they should cast a wider net to give more people the opportunity to comment on the hiring process.
“We know that the police chief is one of the most important positions in local government,” Winn said. “We are looking for the person that’s going to take the police department to meet the needs of our changing community.”
Recruiter Greg Nelson, with Ralph Andersen & Associates, asked attendees what attributes of Bozeman might attract candidates to the position, what challenges the new chief might face in coming years and what qualities residents want in a new chief. Many of the attendees emphasized they want a chief who recognizes and prioritizes community-focused, transparent practices.
Judith Heilman, with the Montana Racial Equity Project, said the new chief should have a “guardian mindset” rather than a warrior one.
“It’s definitely not us versus them and it never should be,” Heilman said. “We’re looking for a chief who in his humility, or her humility or their humility, whichever pronouns they choose to use, recognize that they don’t know it all, nobody knows it all.”
Heilman also said the new chief should be open to a civilian review board. Another attendee said he’d like to see a chief who has integrity, humility and humor. Other attendees said the new chief should center marginalized people in their work.
One attendee said they want a new chief to commit to non-militarized policing and training, the well-being of all people, and to a narrow and limited use of force, among other measures.
“I would love to see training or expertise in public health, social work and or mental health, a commitment to community policing, de-escalation and cooperation with mental health professionals,” the attendee said.
Several attendees also touched on Bozeman’s rapid growth and the impacts that has for the police chief. One attendee noted the city is struggling to keep up with affordable housing and other services demand could strain public safety services.
Christopher Coburn, who serves on the Gallatin City-County Board of Health, said more growth will push more people to the edge of the community.
“There’s going to be a challenge of people who are feeling and who actually are becoming disenfranchised, who are being pushed out of their homes and pushed out of their community,” Coburn said. “Those folks are often criminalized and I think this next police chief is going to have to work really hard to make sure that doesn’t happen in our community.”
Other attendees urged the city to hire a chief who will work with social services organizations and who has an understanding of how to deal with those with mental health issues.
Winn said details of the hiring process are still being finalized, but they are planning to put together a community stakeholder group to help consult. A group of finalists will come to Bozeman for interviews, Winn said. The city manager’s office is in charge of hiring a new chief, and the appointment will not come before the city commission.
Nelson, a former police chief himself, said the hiring process typically takes about 90 days, with more time needed if the new chief is moving in from out of the area.
