The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office identified the man as Brent Fjeldheim, of Bozeman, in a press release.
Fjeldheim was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The Montana Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
According to a report from MHP, at about 12:30 p.m. on Friday Fjeldheim was driving south on Highway 191. Near mile marker 71, he veered into the northbound lane and crashed head-on with a semi-truck driving north, according to the report.
A 66-year-old man from Utah, who was driving the semi, was taken to the Bozeman Health Deaconess Regional Medical Center with "minor injuries," the narrative states. Alcohol, on the part of Fjeldheim, is suspected to be a factor in the crash, according to MHP.
The crash shut down both lanes of traffic on the highway for several hours on Friday while crews investigated the scene. This is the third fatal crash to happen on the Gallatin County stretch of U.S. Highway 191 in less than three months.
On June 23, one woman died and one man was injured in a single-vehicle rollover near West Yellowstone. The couple, both from Florida, were driving a camper on the road when they rolled off the road. The woman was pronounced dead on scene.
In May, a 29-year-old Bozeman man, Deivin Roney Soto Baires, died in a three-vehicle crash also near Gallatin Gateway near mile marker 71. Officials determined the car that Baires was riding in had hydroplaned and crashed into a car in another lane.
There have been 73 fatal car crashes on Montana roadways since the first of the year, according to MHP.
