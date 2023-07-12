Let the news come to you

A 50-year-old Bozeman man who died in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 191 near Gallatin Gateway on Friday has been identified.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office identified the man as Brent Fjeldheim, of Bozeman, in a press release.

Fjeldheim was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The Montana Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.


