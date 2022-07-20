A Bozeman resident was one of the six people who died in a fatal multi-car pileup near Hardin on Friday.
The Big Horn County Coroner’s Office confirmed Wednesday that Eric Love, 60, died in the wreck Friday.
Love was the founder and board chair of Crosscut Mountain Sports Center. Crosscut shared the news of Love’s death in a Facebook post Sunday.
“Eric’s vision and passion as a founder brought today’s Crosscut Mountain Sports Center to life,” the post said. “As our chairman, he’s continued to drive our vision, and those who knew him well know that he was guiding us toward an even brighter future where Crosscut thoughtfully serves our growing community.”
Love’s wife, Jacquie, was also in the wreck, according to the post. She survived, and “has been alert and in conversation,” with family and friends.
Eric was the driver of a Mercedes Sprinter Van, and Jacquie was the passenger, according to a report from the Montana Highway Patrol. Both were wearing their seatbelts.
Crosscut announced Wednesday that it has launched the Love Crosscut Fund. Donations to the fund will go toward the sports center's growth in outdoor education, athlete development programs and land stewardship, among other areas, according to a press release.
"Eric founded Crosscut as an opportunity for his children to participate in biathlon, and grew it into the thriving, inclusive mountain sports center," Jacquie stated in the release. "I can hear him whispering in my ear to rally together and fulfill his vision for Crosscut today and long into the future — for the benefit of our entire community."
Nineteen vehicles were involved in the incident, which left six dead and 11 injured, according to the MHP report.
The Associated Press previously reported that the pileup was the result of strong winds blanketing about a mile stretch of Interstate 90 with dust from nearby farm fields, causing blackout conditions.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.