Officials have released the identity of a person who died in a crash earlier this week on U.S. Highway 191.

Bozeman resident Deivin Roney Soto Baires, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday evening, according to a release from the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office.

Others involved in the collision are injured but in stable condition.


Alex Miller can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com

