Officials have released the identity of a person who died in a crash earlier this week on U.S. Highway 191.
Bozeman resident Deivin Roney Soto Baires, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday evening, according to a release from the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office.
Others involved in the collision are injured but in stable condition.
Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Tyler Brant, lead investigator for the incident, said that three vehicles were involved, including a Toyota 4runner, a dump truck and a Ford Focus. The SUV and dump truck each had one occupant, while the sedan had five passengers.
The SUV and dump truck were southbound on U.S. Highway 191, while the sedan was northbound.
The roadway was wet from a brief rain shower, Bryant said. The sedan began to hydroplane, and the vehicle crossed the centerline. The hydroplaning vehicle then struck the SUV, and continued spinning. The sedan was then struck by the dump truck.
Three of the passengers in the sedan were not wearing seatbelts, including Baiers, Bryant said. Baiers was in the back seat. Bryant said the other two occupants who were not wearing seatbelts have no life-threatening injuries.
“That’s incredibly fortunate given the circumstances,” he said.
The sheriff’s office is aiding the Montana Highway Patrol in an ongoing investigation.
Bryant said that two factors that investigators are considering include speed, and that the tires of the Ford Focus were “bald,” and had menial tread depth.
He added that law enforcement are holding off on charging any of the drivers involved in the crash until the investigation is over, and until toxicology results from the drivers return. Those results could be ready within the next three to four weeks.
Bryant said that investigators do not have suspicion of charging the drivers of the dump truck and SUV. Law enforcement are primarily looking at whether there will be a charge to the driver of the sedan.
