It’s only three weeks old, but Bozeman United for Racial Justice already has had a big impact.
The organization, along with Montana State University’s Black Student Union and the Montana Racial Equity Project, was instrumental in organizing the June 5 National Day of Action, which drew thousands of people into downtown to protest.
“We started out of this whirlwind movement that’s happening right now in our country where folks are turning out to support Black lives,” said Liam Brown, one of BURJ’s organizers and an Asian American Bozeman resident. “We realized that there was space and need for this kind of action to happen in Bozeman and there wasn’t really an organization set up to mobilize like this, and so we formed.”
Brown said the turnout at the Day of Action protest, estimated to be thousands of people, was exciting and unexpected.
“I grew up in Bozeman as a person of color and I couldn’t have imagined the turnout and the response that we’ve been seeing,” he said. “I feel really encouraged and really righteous in the work that we’re doing and I’m really glad we have the support of the community.”
BURJ doesn’t have a set organizational structure, but it is expressly led by people who are black, indigenous and people of color (BIPOC). It’s also the organization behind the Freedom Pledge, a promise from businesses that sign to be actively anti-racist in a variety of ways.
The pledge has more than 35 signatures from local business owners, and Brown said BURJ will be announcing more soon.
“We recognize that businesses in Bozeman are pillars of our community,” he said. “And it’s really helpful for our community to see these business leaders standing up for racial justice with a clear message that our institutions need reform and need to stand with the BIPOC community in Bozeman.”
The Freedom Pledge has four main action items for businesses to commit to: adopting anti-racist store policies, accepting feedback from BIPOC community members, continuing transformation of the business to be actively anti-racist and to combat internalized racism, and supporting racial justice groups in Bozeman, including but not limited to BURJ.
“Anti-racist store policies includes anti-racist hiring practices and customer community relationships,” Brown said. “(Ongoing institutional transformation) can take the form of staff trainings, conflict mediation, bystander intervention and anti-racist goal setting ... and we expect BIPOC to be paid for the work for the training.”
Nearly all businesses presented with the pledge were excited about it, Brown said.
“The response from the community has overall been really positive and really encouraging,” he said. “Most of the businesses we’ve interacted with are really positive and encouraging and want to sign on.”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.