The U.S. Department of Energy recently announced a local Bozeman photonics company was one of two fast-track winners for major funding.
Bridger Photonics will be awarded $4.57 million from the department’s Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy’s (ARPA-E) SCALEUP program to fully develop and commercialize LiDAR, its aerial methane detection technology.
“Our technology is really good because we cover large areas cost effectively,” said Mike Thorpe, the chief technology officer at Bridger Photonics. “We have really sensitive detection, so we can see even small leaks and pinpoint their source of origin so that crews can go out and respond (to) problems that need addressing and not have to visit the infrastructure that doesn’t need any work.”
The company contracts flight providers, who then install Bridger Photonics’ detection technology and fly over the testing area. The data collected during that flight goes back to Bridger Photonics, who will process it and turn it into a report that can be read by the customer — often a city or a methane production company. The customer can then send crews to fix the leak.
The second winner of fast-track SCALEUP (Seeding Critical Advances for Leading Energy technologies with Untapped Potential) funding is Natron Energy. The California-based sodium-ion battery manufacturing company is set to receive $19.88 million.
Methane detection is important, Thorpe said, because it can detect leaks before they turn into disasters, like 2009 natural gas explosion in downtown Bozeman that killed one woman and leveled half a city block.
“This funding is going to take us from the infancy of our commercialization to fully commercialized and growing under the revenue that that generates,” he said.
This is the second round of funding Bridger Photonics has received from from ARPA-E, though the SCALEUP program is new. The first round of funding was awarded to the company in 2015, and Thorpe said that funding helped develop the detection technology.
There’s still paperwork to be done and proposals to be finished before the company will actually see that money come into its bank account. Thorpe said the goal is to have all of that finished in mid-October.
The goal of the SCALEUP program is to help companies like Bridger Photonics avoid the “valley of death,” a term used to describe the lack of funding tech companies sometimes see after the initial funding round but before commercialized development of a product or service.
Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, the company has been growing. Thorpe said it has hired six people since the beginning of the year just to keep up with the demand, and expects this funding to help hire more.
“I think one thing that is really cool about this technology and where the company is going is there’s just so many disciplines wrapped up in this product,” he said. “Bridger Photonics is going to be growing and there’s going to be lots of fun and exciting jobs that come with that.”
