A little before 8:30 a.m. every weekday, alarms on Hilary Parker’s phone and her fourth-grade daughter’s iPad go off. From 8:30 a.m. to noon, her daughter is engaged in video learning with about 30 classmates and her teacher.
Parker’s daughter is one of the many students who have enrolled in what has become one of the district’s largest schools — the Bozeman Online School, the 100% remote learning option for kindergarten to eighth grades.
After a short afternoon break to walk the dogs, Parker’s daughter does school activities from a “Choice Board” created by her teacher or has extracurricular classes a couple times a week.
“Tess logs on every morning excited to see her friends,” said Parker, who also has a 10th grader learning remotely. “That’s a life saver right now.”
The Bozeman Online School was created in August as a 100% remote learning alternative for those families who felt uncertain about the district’s plan to use a blended learning model this fall.
(The high schools have an integrated online option instead of a standalone online school.)
“In an online world, we can’t make it look like an in-person day,” said Cale VanVelkinburgh, principal of the Bozeman Online School. “We don’t want kids sitting in front of screens all day.”
He said they had to come up with something the district hasn’t done before, and for which there was no real template.
Although they had no clear idea of what it would look like when they first started planning in August, after the first month of classes the school staff was coming together to say it was working.
“We see learning happening,” VanVelkinburgh said. “The first time you hop inside (a virtual classroom) there’s all these faces, then the kids start laughing or smiling. It’s one of those cool ‘Aha’ moments.”
He said while the 100% virtual learning method with the online school doesn’t work for everyone and might not be the preferred learning method, it’s a lot better than the district had in the spring.
“The live synchronous classes are so much better than what we were trying to do last spring,” VanVelkinburgh said. “It increases the community feel and the connection for most people.”
VanVelkinburgh, who was previously the assistant principal at Sacajawea Middle School, said they didn’t have an idea of how big the school would be at the time. He was originally planning to continue acting as the middle school’s assistant principal.
Since the district has allowed families to switch in and out of BOS, the enrollment fluctuates, often a challenge when determining classroom sizes or the number of teachers.
As of the week of Nov. 23, the middle school portion had about 232 students and the elementary school had about 486 students.
BOS saw an increase in enrollment ahead of the middle schools’ planned transition to full in-person learning, VanVelkinburgh said. Ultimately, some of the families opted not to transition when the school board voted for the middle schools to remain in the blended learning model.
Some of the families in BOS say they have felt those growing pains.
Angela Kociolek, parent to a second-grader, said they chose remote learning from the beginning because it seemed the safest for their family. Since the start of the year, her son’s class has grown from around 19 students to 27.
According to Montana state law, kindergarten to second grades should be limited to 20 students.
“We chose certainty amidst the uncertainty when we registered for BOS before the school year even started, but now we’re feeling the effect of the in-person instruction and staffing shortage mess,” she said.
Kociolek said she is grateful for BOS teachers and staff but is still concerned that her son might be feeling the effects of the staffing challenges of in-person learning.
VanVelkinburgh said the district is in the process of hiring another second grade teacher, expected to start after Thanksgiving break.
He said the fluctuating enrollment of the school has presented a challenge in managing staff. When the number of students can change week-to-week, it can be hard to decide whether or not to hire another teacher.
“It’s a constant dance in negotiations to read the numbers and make the best decision for the kiddos,” he said.
Many parents credit the efforts of BOS teachers and administrators for making the experience as consistent and fulfilling as it has been for students.
Carrie Kohlmeyer, who has a first grader in the online school, said her daughter is enjoying class and is able to complete her school day with little to no help from her. She said her daughter has a wonderful teacher in Sally Johnson.
“She got a class full of 6-year-olds adept at independently logging into Google Meets, muting and unmuting themselves and finding, completing assignments in Canvas far faster than I would ever have thought possible,” Kohlmeyer said in an emailed response to the Chronicle.
She said the online school reduced the exposure risk for her family and provides a consistent schedule without the added worry of quarantine.
“We definitely miss ‘normal’ school,” Kohlmeyer said. “But the advantages of staying home at this point seem greater.”
Natalie Colombo, a BOS third-grade teacher, said the transition to teaching online has been smoother than she anticipated.
“I worried a lot about building relationships with kids when you only see them on a computer,” she said. “It’s amazing how much their personalities can shine through Google Meets.”
Colombo, who has taught for 10 years, said it’s a surprise how much she’s been able to build relationships not only with her students but also with their parents.
While the technology and how the teachers are using it has improved since the spring, she said the biggest part has been adapting to some of the limitations and distance of the digital world.
“It’s those moments of kneeling down next to a child and helping them in the moment that I miss,” she said. “It’s hard to replicate in a remote setting.”
She said it’s helpful when the child or parent reaches out to say they need a little extra support.
The parents and teachers who spoke with the Chronicle expressed gratitude for having the option of 100% remote learning for their family.
Parker said she knows it’s not an option for every family and being able to choose it holds a “certain amount of privilege.” She said her family is in the high risk category for COVID-19 and BOS gave them a safer option to learn.
“This is a year where staying alive and staying emotionally resilient is what I want for my kids,” she said.
