As local state legislators prepare for the upcoming legislative session, one local elected official warned city commissioners this week that advancing Bozeman’s legislative agenda might be a challenge.
The election “changed the landscape dramatically,” Sen. JP Pomnichowski, D-Bozeman, said during a meeting between city commissioners and local legislators Monday. Republican U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte won the governor’s race and Republicans retained majorities in the Legislature.
“I think we will be in a much more defensive position than you might imagine,” Pomnichowski said. “The things we might have pursued as priorities for the city of Bozeman will not resonate and will not pass ... It’s going to be a much more hold-what-you-have type of session.”
City commissioners and local legislators met to discuss Bozeman’s legislative priorities, which include action on affordable housing, clean energy and property tax relief. The city also hired lobbyists to help move their initiatives forward.
The city has pushed for a local option sales tax as a means of property tax relief in previous sessions. The Legislature would have to pass a law to give Bozeman the green light to bring the proposal to voters. Some Montana towns, like Big Sky and West Yellowstone, can enact a resort tax, but that tax option is limited to towns with a population under 5,500 people.
With a local option sales tax never gaining approval in the Legislature, Bozeman honed its proposal this year, suggesting that money from a tax be directed into four categories: 25% to property tax relief, 25% to a rural revenue fund that would be available to rural towns statewide to apply for money to help with infrastructure and the remainder for affordable housing and local infrastructure, city manager Jeff Mihelich said.
Rep. Chris Pope, D-Bozeman, who was elected to the state Senate last week, suggested the city and their lobbyists try to work together with other communities on some issues, like the local option sales tax, to make things “not just a Bozeman ask.”
Pomnichowski said branding for the proposal will be important. Bozeman representatives have tried in the past to target a local option sales tax to the tourism industry.
“We got more traction when we called it a tourist tax,” Pomnichowski said. “If we explain it that way, if we say that communities of 5,000 or 30,000 should not foot the bill for four million people, that’s the way to cast it.”
Mayor Cyndy Andrus also suggested a proposal to divert a portion of funds garnered from the Tourism Business Improvement District to be used for tourism-related infrastructure.
With Republicans in control, Pope said economic-related issues may gain more traction, and he recommended sticking to economic arguments when it comes to clean energy. Pope said he expects Gianforte to support initiatives that create jobs and investment.
“It’s going to be about free markets, it’s going to be about economics. It’s going to be about jobs, people keeping more of their money,” Pope said. “That set of economic arguments is going to have increasing relevance.”
Pope and others pointed to Gianforte’s connection to Bozeman as a potential positive.
Pomnichowski said Gianforte might be receptive to initiatives to increase broadband access — another of Bozeman’s preferred policies.
Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham said he thinks a lot of Bozeman’s proposed policies are “small asks,” like including affordable housing administration costs in building permits.
“Not every ask we have is a huge ask even though they are under big categories,” Cunningham said.
