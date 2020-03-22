One of Bozeman’s long-term care facilities is shutting its doors.
Mountain View Care Center on North Tracy Avenue plans to close May 5, said Wendy Soulek, CEO of Lantis Enterprises, which runs the facility. The 21 residents will be transferred to other facilities and the building, which is owned by Mountain View Investors in South Dakota, will be sold.
Most of the residents will move to Bridger Rehab and Care Center, a Lantis Enterprises facility on North Fifth Avenue. All Mountain View staff members have been offered positions there, Soulek said.
Mountain View residents are being monitored for medical issues, including the novel coronavirus, and will not be transferred until they are medically cleared, said Jon Ebelt, spokesperson for the state Department of Public Health and Human Services.
The closure stems partially from staffing issues. Soulek said Mountain View has had to increasingly rely on staffing agencies, which are significantly more expensive than hiring people directly. Among the staffing troubles was the loss of the director of nursing and an inability to hire an administrator. As a result, Mountain View has had an interim director of nursing and an interim administrator for some time.
Mountain View’s staffing challenges are part of a nationwide nursing shortage.
At the same time as staffing has become more expensive, the aging building has needed expensive repairs, Soulek said.
There has also been a decline in the number of residents. Mountain View is licensed for 86 beds but has slowly lost residents. With a proliferation of long-term care options, some nursing homes, including the Gallatin Rest Home, have seen a drop in their number of residents.
“We have lost a fortune,” Soulek said.
The situation is different at Bridger, which can house up to 103 residents, because the lease is less expensive and the building is newer, meaning maintenance isn’t as costly, Soulek said.
The companies listed as the owner of Mountain View and Bridger, Kismet BZN and Kismet BZN2, are in good standing, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.
In recent years, Mountain View has been cited for abuse, according to the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
After the most recent inspection in July, Mountain View received 17 health citations, including ones for inadequately addressing residents’ rapid weight loss and failing to clean and use gloves properly. The average number of citations in Montana is 6.7.
Mountain View also had 17 fire safety inspection violations. The average in Montana is 9.3.
Between 2017 and 2019, Mountain View paid $122,796 in federal penalties.
Bridger and the Gallatin Rest Home, the county’s other nursing homes, have significantly fewer citations and lower penalties.
Soulek said the decline in service has nothing to do with the Mountain View’s closure. She added that the facility’s care declined while it was under different management from 2012-2018, and Lantis Enterprises has since been working to turn it around.