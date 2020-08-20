Bozeman is nearing the end of the years-long process to update its growth policy, a plan that outlines how the city can responsibly grow as more and more people make Bozeman their home.
The current growth policy, also called the Bozeman community plan, was adopted in 2009. Much of the plan now in the works is a rewrite and an update of that plan, according to community development manager Chris Saunders.
The growth policy “Illustrates a future that the city is looking to maintain,” said Saunders during a Tuesday night presentation of the plan draft to the city commission.
A long-term community growth plan has existed in Bozeman since 1958. That plan has had six major revisions, the 2009 version being the most recent. The update now in the works is intended to guide the way Bozeman grows until 2040.
Saunders said a few major differences between the plan now in the works and the one adopted in 2009 is the tighter focus on land use, included metrics for measuring the success of the plan and the incorporation of already-existing plans, like a plan that focuses on climate.
“Probably the biggest (difference) is the much tighter focus on land use,” he said. “The board put more ‘what’ and less ‘why’ in the document, so it’s more declarative-type statements rather than persuasive statements.”
The new land use map, which extends a few miles outside of city limits, doesn’t have a time element tied to it as past growth plan maps have. That’s because the rate of growth can be unpredictable, Saunders said.
“The plan assumes that growth will happen,” he said. “It does not make any effort to say it will happen at a given rate.”
The plan is in the fourth and final phase, meaning that it will likely be adopted by the city commission sometime in the coming months, though there’s no exact schedule.
According to a plan appendix, phases one and three consisted of more than 60 community outreach efforts, including a community event held at the library and online questionnaires. Phases two and four built upon the information gathered during those events. Phase four also consisted of the draft penned by the planning board and presented to the commission Tuesday.
The next steps for the growth plan will be for the city commission to vote on the intent to continue community outreach and education on the plan throughout September and early October. That vote is tentatively scheduled to happen at next Tuesday’s city commission meeting, which will begin at 5 p.m., and will be livestreamed on the city website, bozeman.net.
